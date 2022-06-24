The University of Hawaii has found its new women’s golf coach.

Julie Brooks, who was the head coach of the UC Irvine women’s program for the past 16 years, has departed UCI in order to take the same position at UH-Manoa.

Brooks, a Punahou alumna, played golf collegiately for the University of Arizona from 1986 to 1988 before turning professional.

“We’re excited to welcome back home Julie Brooks as our new women’s golf head coach,” UH athletics director David Matlin said in a press release. “With a proven track record of success and her ties to the islands, it was an easy decision and one that we feel will help keep our women’s golf program heading in the right direction. Coach Brooks has led her teams to NCAA Regional and championship appearances and knows what it takes to get to the next level. With a young squad returning that won a share of the Big West Championship last year, the future is bright for our Rainbow Wahine.”

Added Brooks: “This is a bittersweet moment for me. I have loved my time at UC Irvine and have such great memories with my players. The opportunity to move home and coach the University of Hawaii is a dream come true. The University of Hawaii has a rich golf tradition and I’m looking forward to continue moving the program forward athletically and academically. I would like to thank David Matlin for this opportunity.”

Brooks earned her undergraduate degree from Hawaii Pacific and earned her master’s degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia Irvine. Her coaching career began in 2000, back when she was a volunteer assistant at California.

Brooks’ first full-time opportunity came at UH, where she was an assistant from 2004 to 2006. From there, she was the head coach at UCI, where she was named Big West Conference Coach of the Year three times.

Brooks replaces Stephen Bidne, who departed his post to take the associate head coach position at Kansas.