Punahou alum Joshua Taylor officially named head women’s volleyball coach at Missouri

Joshua Taylor, a 2011 Punahou graduate, was officially named the Missouri women’s volleyball head coach on Thursday afternoon.
The former Buffanblu standout has been on the Missouri coaching staff since 2017. He was named the interim-head coach prior to the 2019 season following the retirement of former coaches Wayne and Susan Kreklow.\
Taylor agreed to a five-year contract on Thursday, extending him through the 2024 season. The Tigers are currently 16-6 overall and 8-4 in SEC play. Mizzou and Hawaii met on Sept. 21 in Waco, Texas earlier this season, with the Rainbow Wahine coming out on top in a five-set thriller.
Following his prep career at Punahou, Taylor starred at Pepperdine from 2011 to 2015, where he was named to the AVCA All-American second team as a junior and first team as a senior. Taylor’s sister, Nikki, was a University of Hawaii volleyball star from 2013 to 2017.