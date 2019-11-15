Punahou alum Joshua Taylor officially named head women’s volleyball coach at Missouri

University of Hawai'i men's volleyball team secured commitments from three prep standouts during National Signing Day, including one of the state's top prospects in Makua Marumoto of Hawai'i Baptist Academy. The other two are considered among the best setters in the class of 2020 – Austin Buchanan of Moscow, Idaho and Jack Walmer of Manhattan Beach, Calif.

"I'm very excited about the quality of volleyball players in this class," head coach Charlie Wade said. "Regardless of their position, they've shown they know how to compete and find ways to help their teams win. We're looking forward to watching them finish up their prep careers and getting them on campus next year."

Marumoto, a 6-foot-4 outside hitter, helped lead Saint Francis High School to a Division II state championship in 2019. Following the closure of the school, he transferred to Hawai'i Baptist Academy where he will play his senior season. In last year's state tournament, he averaged 4.00 kills per set and was named to the all-tournament team.

Buchanan, whose mother is longtime University of Idaho women's volleyball head coach Debbie Buchanan, attends Monte Vista High School in California. The 6-foot-8 setter is among the top setters in the class and was invited to the prestigious USA Volleyball holiday camp, which is made up of the nation's top prospects. Buchanan picked UH over UCLA, USC, Stanford and Pepperdine.

Walmer was a VolleyballMag.com first-team All-American last season out of Mira Costa High School in California. The 6-foot-3 setter was the Area Player of the Year and helped Mira Costa to the CIF Southern Section and Southern California Regional finals. Walmer is also an accomplished beach volleyball player, like his father Tim who was a longtime pro in the AVP.