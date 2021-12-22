Punahou alum DeForest Buckner named Pro Bowler one year after notable snub

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

One year after a notable Pro Bowl snub, Punahou alumnus and Waianae native DeForest Buckner was named to his second career Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

Despite missing the Pro Bowl in 2020, Buckner was named a first-team All-Pro at defensive tackle after the season.

The 2020 was Bucker’s first first-team All-Pro selection, though he was a second-team All-Pro in 2019. In 2018, he earned his first career Pro Bowl selection.

Buckner was the only player with Hawaii ties named to the Pro Bowl for the 2021 season.