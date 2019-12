LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 03: UFC fighter Punahele Soriano attends the 11th annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards at Palms Casino Resort on July 3, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Punahele Soriano’s UFC debut could not have gone much better.

The Kahuku alum knocked out Oskar Piechota in at the 1:43 mark of the first round of his UFC 245 fight in Las Vegas. The bout was the fight fight on the card.

Soriano now moves to 6-0 overall in his MMA career and 1-0 in the UFC. Later on during the card, Max Holloway will attempt to defend his featherweight belt against Alexander Volkanovski.