Punahele Soriano reentered the win column in exciting fashion on Saturday, scoring a knockout in the second round of his middleweight bout against Dalcha Lungiambula at UFC on ABC 3.

Soriano put an end to the fight just 28 seconds into the second.

Soriano improves to 9-2 after the first losing streak of his career.

Lungiambula, meanwhile, drops to 11-5, suffering his third straight loss.

The fight between Soriano and Lungiambula was the main event of the preliminary card of UFC on ABC 3, which took place in Elmont, New York.