Kahuku’s Punahele Soriano weighed in within the UFC middleweight limit on Friday morning.

Soriano weighed in at 185.6 pounds, 0.4 pounds shy of the non-championship middleweight limit of 186.

Soriano’s opponent, Dalcha Lungiambula, also weighed in a 185.6, making Saturday’s bout official.

The bout between Soriano and Lungiambula is the main event of the preliminary card of UFC on ABC 3, which begins at 5 a.m. HST.

Soriano (8-2) and Lungiambula (11-4) are both on two-fight losing streaks.