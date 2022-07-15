Kahuku’s Punahele Soriano weighed in within the UFC middleweight limit on Friday morning.
Soriano weighed in at 185.6 pounds, 0.4 pounds shy of the non-championship middleweight limit of 186.
Soriano’s opponent, Dalcha Lungiambula, also weighed in a 185.6, making Saturday’s bout official.
The bout between Soriano and Lungiambula is the main event of the preliminary card of UFC on ABC 3, which begins at 5 a.m. HST.
Soriano (8-2) and Lungiambula (11-4) are both on two-fight losing streaks.