Punahele Soriano makes return to octagon as co-main at UFC Fight Night 200

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 24: In this handout photo provided by the UFC, (R-L) Punahele Soriano punches Brendan Allen in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Punahele Soriano will make his return to the UFC octagon in a big way on Saturday.

The Kahuku alumnus, who last fought in July, will face off against Nick Maximov in a middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night 200. The main card, which begins at 2 p.m. HST, is headlined by another middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland, but the fight between Soriano and Maximov will serve as the co-main event. It is the first time in Soriano’s career that he’s served as a UFC co-main.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Soriano (8-1) suffered his first career loss the last time he fought, falling to Brendan Allen via unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN 27 on July 24, 2021.

However, in Soriano’s fight before that, he knocked out Dusko Todorovic at UFC on ABC 1 on Jan. 16, 2021, knocking Todorovic off the ranks of the undefeated. On Saturday, he’ll look to do that again against Maximov, who enters the bout 7-0.

Saturday’s card, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, will be streamed live on ESPN+.