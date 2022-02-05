Punahele Soriano drops split decision to Nick Maximov at UFC Fight Night 200

Kahuku alum Punahele Soriano dropped a split decision to Nick Maximov at UFC Fight Night 200 in Las Vegas.
The judges scored the fight 30-27, 28-29, 29-28 in favor of Maximov, who improves to 8-0 in his professional MMA career.
Soriano is now 8-2 in his MMA career.
The middleweight bout between Soraino and Maximov which was the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 200 at the Apex in Las Vegas.
Soriano-Maximov was the penultimate fight of the main card, which concludes with another middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland.