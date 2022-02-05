Punahele Soriano drops split decision to Nick Maximov at UFC Fight Night 200

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 24: In this handout photo provided by the UFC, (R-L) Punahele Soriano punches Brendan Allen in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Kahuku alum Punahele Soriano dropped a split decision to Nick Maximov at UFC Fight Night 200 in Las Vegas.

The judges scored the fight 30-27, 28-29, 29-28 in favor of Maximov, who improves to 8-0 in his professional MMA career.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Soriano is now 8-2 in his MMA career.

The middleweight bout between Soraino and Maximov which was the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 200 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Soriano-Maximov was the penultimate fight of the main card, which concludes with another middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland.