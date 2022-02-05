Punahele Soriano drops split decision to Nick Maximov at UFC Fight Night 200

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 24: In this handout photo provided by the UFC, (R-L) Punahele Soriano punches Brendan Allen in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Kahuku alum Punahele Soriano dropped a split decision to Nick Maximov at UFC Fight Night 200 in Las Vegas.

The judges scored the fight 30-27, 28-29, 29-28 in favor of Maximov, who improves to 8-0 in his professional MMA career.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Soriano is now 8-2 in his MMA career.

The middleweight bout between Soraino and Maximov which was the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 200 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Soriano-Maximov was the penultimate fight of the main card, which concludes with another middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 13 2022 03:01 am