Global athletic brand Puma has released a Lahaina-inspired “L” hat, with all proceeds going towards Maui United Way to help Maui fire victims.

The design of the hat is inspired by the “L” that sits atop a hill on Lahainaluna High School’s campus.

The hat’s design also draws inspiration from ‘Ulu and Kihawahine.

The hats cost $40 and can be purchased at this link, although they were sold out as of Friday morning. Puma is also accepting donations towards Maui United Way here.