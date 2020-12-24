Public input sought on new Aloha Stadium Entertainment District

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state is looking for public input regarding its redevelopment plans for the “New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District” (NASED). Officials released a drafted environmental impact statement detailing the project’s impacts on the surrounding environment and say public commentary regarding the proposal is encouraged.

Last Thursday, the Aloha Stadium Authority announced it had placed a moratorium on new events while reducing current operations due to financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the state is looking to redefine the area with the introduction of an improved stadium and modernized mixed-use developments with aims to offer a range of resident and visitor amenities.

The new entertainment district is expected to cover 98-acres and offer an estimated 35,000 seats to stadium goers. State officials say that while costs are still being calculated in response to ongoing engineering assessments of the deteriorating condition of the existing Aloha Stadium, the project is estimated to cost the state less than $350-million. Overall financing is expected to be a public-private blend of funding to deliver commercial viability and vibrancy.



The environmental notice put forth for the NASED by the state of Hawaii says the following:

Aloha Stadium has effectively served its mission as a gathering place well beyond its practical life-span as a multi-purpose venue. Its numerous unaddressed deferred maintenance items are contributing to its obsolescence and substantial ongoing investment is required to keep it functioning, accessible, and safe for public use. The Proposed Action encompasses the construction of a new, modern stadium facility that will be supported by complimentary ancillary mixed-use development. The build out of the Proposed Action is anticipated to be accomplished through several construction phases and will ultimately deliver a vibrant, thriving community-centric entertainment district that will offer a range of resident and visitor amenities, invigorate economic development and job creation and celebrate the State’s spirit of achievement and resiliency as well as the history and culture of Aloha Stadium and the communities that surround it.

The draft EIS covers everything from addressing archaeological and cultural concerns to noise and traffic matters.

Public commentary is welcomed until Feb. 8.

Comments can be emailed to NASED.EIS@wilsonokamoto.com.

You may also mail in written commentary to 1907 South Beretania St. #400 Honolulu, HI 96826. Please title your submissions as NASED Comments.

State officials will also host two virtual community meetings on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to discuss the EIS process and answer questions and address concerns.

To register for the Jan. 26 community meeting, click here.

To register for the Jan. 28 community meeting, click here.

“We encourage full public and stakeholder engagement in the Draft EIS process,” said Chris Kinimaka, Public Works Administrator for the State of Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS). “From the beginning, we have put a premium on community outreach and that commitment will continue.”

Aloha Stadium will continue to hold previously scheduled events, such as the Hula Bowl on Jan. 30, 2021, but fans will continue to not be permitted. Other previously scheduled events are planned to proceed, such as the drive-through Christmas display and Swap Meet & Marketplace. With no new events planned beyond that, it’s unclear what’s in store for the Oahu centerpiece moving forward.

For additional information about NASED, please visit their website.