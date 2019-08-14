Pro Football Focus’ college football QB rankings feature 3 players with Hawaii ties

TUSCALOOSA, AL – SEPTEMBER 29: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As the 2019 college football season inches closer and closer, team and player rankings are becoming more and more prominent. Pro Football Focus released its starting quarterbacks rankings from all 130 FBS teams today which featured three quarterbacks with Hawaii ties.

Former Rainbow Warrior football signal-caller Dru Brown, who is now with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, is ranked No. 60, tied with teammate Spencer Sanders.

Brown is currently in a quarterback battle with Sanders for the starter’s job. With the Warriors, Brown started every game for Hawaii in 2017 and passed for 2,785 yards and 18 touchdowns before transferring to Oklahoma State. Sanders was the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017 coming out of high school.

After Brown transferred from the University of Hawaii, a new starter emerged for the Warriors in the form of Cole McDonald, who finds himself ranked No. 32 on PFF’s list.

Cole McDonald was a STUD for Hawaii last year. pic.twitter.com/rgJMLz4jhw — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 2, 2019

McDonald threw for 3,875 yards and 36 touchdowns last season and is on the watch lists for the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell Awards heading into the fall.

While McDonald looks to become a household name in the college football world, there’s already one player out of Honolulu who has emerged as one of the sport’s biggest stars.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is Pro Football Focus’ 2nd ranked quarterback into the new season behind only Trevor Lawrence from Clemson.

The former Saint Louis star threw for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns last season, finishing second in the Heisman Trophy race.