Multiple youth soccer coaches from the Netherlands will hold a youth clinic on Oahu next week.

Coaches from the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) and professional Dutch soccer clubs will hold a three-day camp at Saint Louis School from June 2-4.

Registration is open to boys born from 2009 to 2012 who play competitive soccer. Space is limited.

For more information, visit this link or reach out to academy@valleyislesoccer.com or (808) 866-7899 with questions.

Players at the camp will learn techniques taught in the Dutch professional youth academy system, including an introduction on the Dutch style of play. Goalkeepers will also receive specific training.

Coaches from the camp will identify potential players who may earn an opportunity to train with the Dutch professional youth academy system in the spring of 2024.

The camp’s coaches are Paul Tonnis Koster, thetechnical youth coordinator for the KNVB, Robby Hendriks, the coach at Willem II and scouting coordinator and talent coach at the KNVB, and Arjan Swinkels, the head of training within the Willem II professional youth academy.

The camp is coordinated by Aleksandar Filipovic, the president and director of coaching for the Valley Isle Soccer Academy.