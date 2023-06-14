With Jakob Thelle, the reigning National Player of the Year, only weeks away from starting his professional career in Italy, the University of Hawaii Men’s Volleyball Program has gotten the arrival of their future setter expedited.

Tread Rosenthal, considered one of the top recruits in the sport, the Under-19 USA National Team MVP from Mira Costa, California, has announced his decision to graduate from high school early.

The standout player will enroll at the University of Hawaii for the 2024 season, following a similar path to teen-phenom baseball player Bryce Harper, who also began college prior to his graduation year by receiving a General Educational Development certificate.

Standing at 6-foot-8, Rosenthal brings a unique skillset into the competition for the setter position, which was left vacant by Thelle’s departure. He recently played in a tournament on Oahu, where he spoke with KHON2’s Alan Hoshida about his contributions to the program.

“As you said, you get height, but I’m definitely going to bring in some fire, some composure,” Rosenthal said. “Even though I’m younger than most of the players, I’ll try to be a leader on the court. That’s my goal.”

Rosenthal also spoke about the tradition of excellence at the University of Hawaii. “It’s definitely a long step to get there. So I’m working every day to achieve it. The volleyball culture here is amazing, and I’m excited to play under Coach Charlie Wade.”

Rosenthal joins Lewis transfer Kevin Kauling as potential setters for the upcoming season.