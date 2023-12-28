Zion Tupuola-Fetui longs for the days he’d sit around and do nothing with his father, Molia.

Molia would lean back on his recliner, while a young Zion would set up shop on the couch and watch ‘SportsCenter’ or whatever game was on. Just a father and son treasuring the company of each other, lounging.

Turns out, nothing meant everything to Zion.

“I’ll just miss being able to do nothing with him. We could just be couch potatoes all day and not feel bad about it, things like that,” Tupuola-Fetui told KHON2.com “It didn’t feel like I was doing nothing as long as I was with him.”

After what Tupuola-Fetui describes as an illness that caught up to him faster than he expected, Molia passed away on Oct. 28, 2023. He was 58. Tupuola-Fetui, a Pearl City alumnus and senior edge rusher for the University of Washington, was informed following a 42-33 road win over Stanford.

Tupuola-Fetui made headlines in the college football world and beyond when he endured the death of his father and continued to play.

“We have a saying on our team: The games in November are the ones you remember,” Tupuola-Fetui said.

In his first game since Molia’s death, Tupuola-Fetui made the biggest defensive play of Washington’s 52-42 victory at USC on Nov. 4, a strip-sack of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, giving the Huskies the ball at the opposing 12 yard line with a little over a minute remaining in the second quarter. The Huskies scored three plays later, taking a 35-28 lead at halftime.

Following Tupuola-Fetui’s forced fumble, ESPN cameras panned to him getting emotional on the Washington sideline.

“Before I got on the field, it was definitely a tough time for me to just find the mental fortitude to go out there and play,” he recalled. “I had my dudes around me and they might have been picking up that I was playing a little somber in the moment and showed their love. Obviously, a lot of emotions happened on the sack and stuff but that was more me letting it out than the moment taking over. I was doing my crying in peace at home alone. Crying with my brothers and crying with my coaches after, it definitely helped me know that that’s where I needed to be.”

Tupuola-Fetui’s college recruitment didn’t pick up steam until his senior year of high school was approaching. Washington was the first school to offer him, and Tupuola-Fetui stayed true to the Huskies.

When signing day arrived, the first portion of Tupuola-Fetui’s National Letter of Intent was supposed to be completed as early as possible, especially since the Pearl City senior was on Hawaii time. After phone calls from UW staff members made Tupuola-Fetui hurry, there were no tables around. He signed his Letter of Intent using Molia’s back as support, another instance of his father being there for him.

Molia Fetui worked construction and once had his own company. His self-proclaimed nickname, of which Zion is unaware of its origins, was ‘OGHAMO.’ He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was soft-spoken and humble. He enjoyed action movies and recently, after the persuasion of family members, began to watch anime. Most of all, he was a family man. On signing day, he was undeniably proud of the person Tupuola-Fetui was becoming and fully prepared to send his son off into the world.

“Just him being proud. It didn’t even matter if I did good in a game, not even just football. He would be so proud of me for bringing home good grades, things like that,” Tupuola said when asked what he remembers the most about his father. “He didn’t have to tell me he was proud for me to hear it.

“At the same time, I think figuring that part out with him was probably our most tumultuous journey with each other, like him wanting the best for me and me thinking I’m the best, that type of back and forth with sports. Hindsight is 20/20, and I see all the work he did to mold me into the person and athlete I am today.”

After a standout 2020 season, Tupuola-Fetui was viewed as a legitimate NFL Draft prospect, with solid standing as a projected Day 2 selection. With hunger to prove himself further, he decided to return to school, only to suffer a ruptured Achilles during spring ball in 2021.

A sixth-year senior, Tupuola-Fetui understands his draft stock has dipped after his injury.

“I have no regrets with my journey here,” he said. “Obviously a lot of ups, a lot of downs. It helped me to become more of a well-rounded person, not just on the field, but in life. The football side, I’m not done with it yet so I’ll see where it takes me.”

The 2023 season has been a magical run for Washington, who are currently 13-0 and the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff. The Huskies went unblemished against a gauntlet of top Pac-12 Conference teams, taking everyone’s best shot along the way. On New Year’s Day, they’ll take on No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl at 3:45 p.m. HST on ESPN, with the winner advancing to the national championship game on Jan. 8.

“I think it’s going to be a good game, for sure,” Tupuola-Fetui said. “I’m excited for the opportunity, obviously. I think we match up well. With time for us to get healthy and master our gameplan, I think we’ll be alright.”

The journey to 13-0 was a grind for everyone involved. For Tupuola-Fetui, he was able to return to Oahu to attend his father’s celebration of life earlier in the month.

“It was really good for me, just being able to see family like that. I was (at Washington) by myself. My mom and my family came up for a couple of games while we were going through the grieving process but when I got home and got to experience that family time, it really helped and the service itself was actually so beautiful,” Tupuola-Fetui said. “I remember as soon as it finished, we were really happy about how nice it came out. I think my mom shared the same sentiment and talked about how it was a nice, proper sendoff and he would have loved it — the family time after, the service, and the peace that it was finally bringing us. I know my mom said she could finally sleep easier that night. I think it all went well.”

Once the season is over, Tupuola-Fetui says he might come back to the islands to evaluate and address some injuries, as well eat some home-cooked meals from his mother. But for now, he’s staying present.

When Tupuola-Fetui takes the field on Monday, he’ll do so with one of his biggest believers in mind. In 2021, the Huskies went 4-8. Two years later, they’re two wins away from a national championship, a position Molia always believed his son’s team was destined for.

“I think the best way to honor them after they pass is to carry them with you. However you do it, if you do it for them, or they’re giving you strength to do it for yourself. I think for a long time I was probably playing football more for him than for myself,” Tupuola-Fetui said.

“I think he would’ve loved (watching the 2023 team’s journey). It’s such a shame that he didn’t get to see it come to fruition but he knew. His belief in Washington was probably stronger than mine now and I’m sitting here with the team. He loved UDub and even if it was a different result, he would still show the same passion that he had not only for me, but this university. It’s one of those things where I’m doing it for him because he can’t witness it himself anymore.”