Iolani basketball standout JJ Mandaquit is on the move.

Following a sensational freshman season for the Raiders, the guard will be transferring to Real Salt Lake Academy in Utah for his sophomore season.

JJ’s father Jason who was a state champion and player of the year at Hilo High School in the 1990’s made the announcement on the Let’s Talk Sports radio program with Kanoa Leahey on ESPN Honolulu.

The entire Mandaquit family will be making the move to Utah with his sister JD who plays basketball and soccer will also attend the RLS Academy.

JJ, who averaged 15 points per game as a freshman currently holds scholarship offers from the University of Hawaii, Washington State, Portland and Chaminade.

According to the RSL Academy website, the program broke into the Top 20 national rankings in its second season, RSL Basketball is being developed as the future premier athletic basketball development program for boys and girls in the United States from grades 9 through post-graduate.

The program’s Pathway to Pro program mirrors the developmental model of the RSL Soccer Academy teams. It aims to produce collegiate players with the potential to play professional basketball.