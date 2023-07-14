Prep Baseball Report, better known as PBR, is hosting an event in Hawaii for the first time in August.

PBR, which aims to promote amateur baseball, was founded in 2005. It boasts more than 800 college and professional teams among its clientele.

In August, PBR will host the Hawaii State Games at Les Murakami Stadium. Prospects from the classes of 2024 to 2028 can register to participate, as players will take part in an instructed pro style workout followed by live gameplay. Organizers hope this will be the first of many opportunities for Hawaii’s top baseball players to gain exposure without leaving the islands.

“The Hawaii baseball community has continued to produce elite level talent,” PBR West coast supervisor Brett Harrison told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Our goal is to streamline the recruiting process and provide national level exposure right here in Hawaii.”

Beyond the opportunity to be scouted, the Hawaii State Games could also lead to invitations to showcase only events and future games, and even to the MLB Draft League, which is run by PBR.

“There is such a rich history within the within the Hawaii baseball community of producing incredible talent and selfishly, I’m very excited to get to showcase that through our networks,” Harrison said.

For more information, including how to register, click here.