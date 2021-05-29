Powered by Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo, No. 1 Oklahoma advances to Women’s College World Series

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates hitting a solo home run during an NCAA softball game against Washington on Friday, May 28, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma won 4-2. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Hauula native and Campbell alumna Jocelyn Alo continued to solidify her case as national Player of the Year with a big weekend as No. 1 Oklahoma swept No. 16 Washington in the Norman Super Regional to advance to the Women’s College World Series.

The Sooners swept the Huskies with a 4-2 win on Friday and a 9-1 mercy rule victory on Saturday, improving to 50-2 on the season.

Alo homered in both games, and each shot came against Washington ace Gabbie Plain, who is also a finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

In total, Alo went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs in the Norman Super Regional, tying her career high of 30 home runs for the 2021 season.

Oklahoma moves on to face the winner of the Super Regional between James Madison and Missouri in the Women’s College World Series, which begins on Thursday.