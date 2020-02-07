Pouelsen looks to set the tone as opening night starter for Rainbow Warrior Baseball

The University of Hawai’i baseball team opens 2020 with a two-game series against Hawai’i-Hilo at Les Murakami Stadium Friday and Saturday. The first meeting in Manoa since 2008 and first meeting since 2016 between the two teams marks the 131st showdown all-time between the two University of Hawai’i-system teams. The Rainbow Warriors are only D-I program playing this weekend.

Getting the opening night start at pitcher will be senior right hander Logan Pouelsen. The Huntington Beach, California native pitched in 16 games with nine starts on the mound, posting a 3-3 record with a 4.22 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 53.1 innings of work.

“It’s an honor being able to pitch the opening night. Be able to pitch on Friday in front of all these amazing Hawaiian fans. And be able to wear Hawaii each and every time I go out there, It’s awesome,” said Pouelsen. “Coach Trap has a lot of faith in me. And I have a lot of faith in him and our pitching staff. And really excited to be able to pitch Friday night.”

The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a 2019 season with a 20-30 record and an 8-16 Big West record. Hawai’i had the Big West’s Freshman Field Player of the Year in now-sophomore Scotty Scott and returns All-Big West honorable mention redshirt junior Alex Baeza. The Bows also return 42 of 50 starts from 2019 and did not lose a starting pitcher. The bullpen is without Dylan Thomas, but 2019 Cape Cod League flamethrower Jeremy Wu-Yelland headlines a reliever core that includes a bulk of 2019’s relief innings with sophomores Cade Halemanu and Li’i Pontes.

The Bows have also added junior college transfers that will make an impact right away in South Mountain CC shortstop Kole Kaler and College of Southern Nevada outfielder Matt Wong. The addition of Star-Advertiser and ScoringLive 2019 Hawai’i Pitcher and Player of the Year Tai Atkins highlights the freshmen newcomers which includes two Star-Advertiser All-State first team selections, Atkins and infielder Stone Miyao, as well as third team honorees outfielder Naighel Calderon and infielder Aaron Ujimori.

The Vulcans opened the season scheduled to play a four-game series against Hawai’i Pacific but encountered rain which ended the second game in the sixth inning, postponed the third game and canceled the fourth game. The Vulcans won both of the games completed and allowed 6 total runs.

Both games will be available on radio with Josh Pacheco (play-by-play) and Scott Robbs (color commentary) on the call.

Promotions: Friday (Feb. 7): Stick around after the game for an autograph session on the field. Saturday (Feb. 8): Little League teams or groups that have purchased a group rate package are invited onto the field to stand alongside the UH baseball players for the National Anthem & Hawaii Pono’i prior to the game on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. (Check-in 30 minutes prior to first pitch of the first game near the Big West Conference logo on the ground level).