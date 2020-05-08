Potential Mariota-Tagovailoa matchup headlines 2020 NFL schedule release for players with Hawaii ties

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The 2020 NFL schedule was released on Thursday, with the Houston Texans and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs kicking off the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 10th.

The schedule also features some intriguing matchups as it relates to those with Hawaii ties, headlined by the Miami Dolphins paying a visit to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 of action. It will feature a pair of Saint Louis quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins and Marcus Mariota’s Raiders.

The full schedule can be seen here.

Here are other intriguing matchups throughout the season that will involve Hawaii ties taking the field:

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, Week 1, Sept. 13

Regardless of who takes the snaps at quarterback for the Patriots to open the 2020 regular season, the man under center’s name will not be Tom Brady. A new era will begin in Foxborough following Brady’s departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Will Tagovailoa be the starter for the Dolphins when this matchup comes, or will Miami exercise caution and make him sit? Either way, Kamehameha’s Kamu Grugier-Hill will be making his Dolphins debut against a Patriots franchise that drafted him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The linebacker was released by the Pats prior to the 2016 season, but won a Super Bowl with the Eagles with a win over New England in 2018.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, Week 8, Nov. 1

Besides a matchup that features two of the most popular teams on the islands, it’s also a rematch of a fateful Week 17 matchup in 2019 that featured former Hawaii receiver John Ursua’s first career catch. How much can Ursua build on that momentum in 2020? Going up against a division rival and 2020 Super Bowl runner-up will be a good barometer.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, Week 11, Nov. 22

Being that both teams are in the AFC West, it will be the first of two annual matchups between the two teams. But it will also be the first-ever matchup between Kahuku safety Alohi Gilman and Leilehua offensive lineman Netane Muti, who were both selected in April’s NFL Draft. Both were sixth-round selections, as Gilman was picked by the Chargers and Muti selected by the Broncos.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, Week 13, Dec. 6

Former Hawaii specialist Rigoberto Sanchez has solidified himself as the punter for the Colts, while Punahou alum Ka’imi Fairbairn recently signed a four-year extension with the Texans for $17 million to be their kicker of the present and future. Of course, the game will also feature Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, a fellow Punahou product who was traded by the 49ers in the offseason before signing a massive extension himself.

Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans, Week 15, Dec. 20

This matchup will feature two recent draft picks from the University of Hawaii in Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (selected in the second round in 2019) and Titans quarterback Cole McDonald (seventh-round pick in 2020). While Tavai will see the field at middle linebacker this season, McDonald is set to compete for the Titans backup spot with Logan Woodside, who was also a seventh-round pick by the Titans, but in 2019. A Tavai-McDonald collision on the field would almost surely be a first given that like almost all colleges, quarterbacks are prohibited from being hit in Hawaii’s practices. Even after Marcus Mariota’s departure, a Saint Louis alum remains on the Titans’ roster in edge rusher Kamalei Correa.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, Week 16, Dec. 27

In addition to a fierce division rivalry and potential playoff implications this late in the season, fans in Hawaii could see a battle in the trenches between two of their state’s own. Saint Louis alum Nate Herbig is currently listed as the backup center for the Eagles, while Kahuku’s Bradlee Anae was selected by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. Because Anae is an edge rusher, he may not be competing directly as often with Herbig on the line, but seeing both on the field at the same time would be a welcome sight to those tuning in from the 808.