Potential ‘fireworks’ between Mililani-Campbell headlines stacked Week 2 schedule in Hawai’i Prep Football

The 2019 Hawaii High School Football season continues on Friday with the first nine of 16 games scheduled this weekend.

Marquee-matchups include an OIA-ILH open division clash between Kahuku and Kamehameha, along with the season debut of three-time defending state champion Saint Louis against Kapolei.

However, many are pointing at the showdown between Mililani and Campbell in Ewa Beach as perhaps the game of the week. The Trojans are ranked fourth in the latest Hawaii Prep World Top-10, one spot behind the Sabers who went 0-2 against Mililani falling by a combined score of 76-16. Of course, the Trojns must now attempt to match that success without the state’s all-time leading passer Dillon Gabriel who is now a quarterback at UCF, while the Sabers bring back most of their squad from last season.

According to Cover2 analyst Rich Miano, this showdown is fueled by potential fireworks on the offensive side of the ball.

“Both of them have obviously with Darren Johnson and Rod York, tremendous offensive knowledge. They do it from Mill-Ville in Mililani, and when you look at Campbell, programs from Pop Warner to the JV program to the varsity program and both have offensive identities,” Miano told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“Expect fireworks. They can score immediately, they can score explosively and when you look at these four wide receiver spread offenses they always have a quarterback, they always have receivers that can run. They understand how to attack offenses. Both of these teams, Campbell and Mililani are two of the most potent offenses in the state of Hawaii.”

Despite it being only week two, certainly this game will set a tone for what’s expected to be a hard fought race in the OIA’s Open Division as the Trojans attempt to retain their title, and other including Campbell and Kahuku appear primed to make a move on the throne.

“This means a lot. Early in the season it’s really going to determine who can compete with the likes of Saint Louis, Punahou, Kamehameha from the OIA.”

The Sabers and Trojans game will be televised locally on Spectrum OC16 on Friday night. Miano will serve as color commentator for the game with Felipe Ojastro handling play-by-play duties.

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

Courtesy: Hawaii Prep World



FRIDAY, AUG. 9

Mililani at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

Kapolei at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

Punahou at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

Waipahu at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Radford at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.

Pac-Five vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 5 p.m.

McKinley at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

Pearl City at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

Kamehameha at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

‘Iolani at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.

Kailua at Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.

Nanakuli at Waialua, 6 p.m.

Kalaheo vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 6 p.m.

Waiakea at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 11 a.m.

Molokai at Kamehameha-Maui, 6:30 p.m.

WEEK 2 TELEVISION SCHEDULE

Friday, August 9

>> Mililani vs. Campbell, 7:30 p.m., OC16

>> Kapolei vs. Waianae, 7:30 p.m., XCast

Saturday, August 10

>> Kahuku vs. Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m., OC16

>> ‘Iolani vs. Moanalua, 6:30 p.m., XCast