Potential candidates to become the next football head coach at the University of Hawaii

Nick Rolovich stunned the state when he took the head coaching job at Washington State on Monday night. Hawaii athletics director Dave Matlin got to work right away, saying that the search would begin immediately.

The job has been posted online. As Matlin continues searching, who could he turn to? No shortlist has been confirmed, but here are some potential candidates:

Craig Stutzmann, UH quarterbacks coach/passing coordinator

Stutzmann played for Hawaii from 1998 to 2001 and played his high school ball at Saint Louis. As a graduate assistant at Memphis in 2010, he was the first to offer Marcus Mariota a scholarship. He was also the first and only to offer current UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. Stutzmann was been an assistant during the entire Rolovich regime and helped the team find its offensive identity.

Corey Batoon, UH defensive coordinator

Although Batoon didn’t play for the University of Hawaii, he also graduated from Saint Louis. Batoon’s defense in 2019 was instrumental in leading the program to its first 10-win season since 2010.

Mark Banker, UH linebackers coach/assistant head coach

Banker would bring a wealth of experience to the head coaching position, having previously coached at UH in 1995 before rejoining the staff in 2018.

Brian Smith, UH associate head coach/offensive coordinator/running backs coach

Smith is certainly qualified for the position, but as Rolovich’s right-hand man, he is likely to follow him to Pullman.

Brian Norwood, Navy co-defensive coordinator

Norwood played for UH from 1984 to 1988, and has coached at Navy, Texas Tech, Penn State, Baylor, Tulsa and Kansas State. He has yet to coach for Hawaii.

Jeff Ulbrich, Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach

Ulbrich played his final two seasons of college ball for Hawaii before getting drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2000, where he played until 2009. He was an assistant special teams coach with the Seattle Seahawks from 2010 to 2011. From there, he was UCLA’s linebackers coach from 2012 to 2014. He joined the Falcons staff in 2015.

Ivin Jasper, Navy offensive coordinator

Jasper played for Hawaii from 1991 to 1994 and has been on Navy’s staff since 2002. He has held the title of quarterbacks coach there since 2002 and added offensive coordinator duties in 2008. Fellow UH alum Ken Niumatalolo has been the head coach at Navy since 2007.

Timmy Chang, Nevada tight ends coach

As a player, Chang warrants little to no explanation, as most UH fans fondly remember his 17,072 career passing yards, which were an NCAA record at the time. He’s coached collegiately since 2012, making stops at SMU, Jackson State, Emory & Henry and Nevada.

June Jones, Houston Roughnecks head coach

Jones coached Hawaii from 1999 to 2007, going 76-41 during his tenure. He is still the winningest head coach in UH football history. Last May, he was named as the head coach of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks.

None of the above names have confirmed their interest at this time.