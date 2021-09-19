Postgame Notes: Following loss to San Jose State, ‘Bows are off to first 1-3 start since 2016

Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (12) in action against San Jose State, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)(AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

In a tight game throughout, defending Mountain West champions San Jose State staved off Hawai’i, 17-13, in the conference opener for both teams on Saturday night at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

UH (1-3, 0-1 MW) had an opportunity to win on the final play of the game but Chevan Cordeiro’s pass floated high in the corner of the endzone. With the victory, San Jose State (2-1, 1-0) retained possession of the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy and posted its ninth consecutive Mountain West win.

The Rainbow Warriors will return to the road next week when it travels to New Mexico State for a matchup with a former WAC rival on Saturday, Sept. 25. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. MT/2:00 p.m. HT.

Post-game Notes

San Jose State at Hawai‘i

Sept. 18, 2021

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex – Honolulu, O‘ahu



SERIES INFORMATION

San Jose State retained possession of the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy with its second straight win over Hawai‘i.

The road team has won seven of the last nine match-ups and 10 of the last 14 in the series.

UH still leads the series overall 22-21-1

San Jose State holds a 15-13 advantage in games played in Honolulu.

It was the lowest scoring meeting between the teams since a 13-0 UH win over SJSU in 2014.

After three straight meetings in Honolulu, the teams are slated to meet next season in San Jose.

TEAM STREAKS/TRENDS

After winning three straight Mountain West openers, UH lost its first Mountain West opener since 2017.

INDIVIDUAL STREAKS/TRENDS

Senior receiver Jared Smart has caught a ball in all 28 games he has played in at UH.

TEAM NOTES

UH suffered its first-ever loss at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

In its first two home games, UH has out-scored its opponents 35-0 in the first quarter.

After going a nation-leading 154 straight games without a blocked punt, UH has had two punts blocked in the first four games of this season.

UH is off to a 1-3 start for the first time since 2016.

UH took down Nick Starkel in the backfield twice. Entering the game SJSU had not given up a sack this season.

UH went just 4-of-18 on third downs.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Calvin Turner Jr. has scored in each of the last three games and has five touchdowns total in that span.

· Matthew Shipley tied a season long with a 53-yard punt in the second quarter.

· Jonah Laulu recorded his team-best third sack of the season with a second-quarter takedown of Nick Starkel. It was the first sacks surrendered by SJSU this season.

· Kai Kaneshiro recorded his first interception of the season and fourth of his career with a third-quarter pick of Nick Starkel.

· Dae Dae Hunter tied his career long with a 30-yard reception in the third quarter that helped set up a Matthew Shipley field goal.

· Junior Eliki Tanuvasa earned his first career start for UH, replacing Solo Vaipulu at center.

· Jonah Panoke made his first appearance of the season and recorded three catches for 27 yards.

· Chevan Cordeiro threw for 242 yards but did not throw a touchdowns pass for the first time this season.

· Nick Mardner led UH in receiving yards for the third straight game with 97 yards. He has averaged 101.3 yards in that span.

· DJuan Matthews tied a career-high with six tackles, the same number he had in last year’s game against San Jose State.