Postgame Notes: Darius Muasau & Chevan Cordeiro add to Hawaii Football record book in victory over Colorado State

Chevan Cordeiro passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, Dedrick Parson scored on runs of 10 and 37 yards in the fourth quarter and Hawaii held on to beat Colorado State 50-45 on Saturday night and snap a three-game skid.

Cordeiro completed 23 of 41 passes for 406 yards and Parson finished with 11 carries for 78 yards Hawaii (5-7, 2-5 Mountain West Conference).

Cordeiro scored on a 15-yard run to give Hawaii (4-7, 1-5) the lead for good early in the second quarter. About six minutes later, he was flushed from the pocket and, as he rolled to his left, lofted a pass from the end zone to Zion Bowens at the 30 who raced untouched down the left sideline for a 93-yard touchdown — the second-longest pass play in program history — and after Cameron Lockridge returned an interception 40 yards for a TD just before halftime, Cordeiro hit Nick Mardner at the goal line for a 42-yard score to make it 36-10 with 9:35 left in the third quarter.

Todd Centeio hit Gary Williams for a 3-yard touchdown about four minutes later and connected with Cam Butler for a 24-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter before David Bailey scored on a 34-yard run to trim Colorado State’s deficit to 36-31 with 7:04 to play.

Centeio finished 29-of-48 passing for 527 and five touchdowns for Colorado State (3-8, 2-5).

Lockridge recovered an onside kick for Hawaii with 17 seconds left to seal it.

Post-game Notes

Colorado State at Hawai‘i

Nov. 20, 2021

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex – Honolulu, O‘ahu

SERIES INFORMATION

UH picked up its second straight wins against the Rams and just its third win in the last 13 meetings with Colorado State.

The Warriors ended a three-game home skid against CSU and defeated the Rams for the first time at home since 1992. UH now leads the series 8-7 in Honolulu.

CSU still holds a 15-11 advantage overall in the series.

UH improved to 2-4 against the Rams in Mountain West meetings.

The teams will meet again next year in Ft. Collins.

TEAM STREAKS/TRENDS

UH snapped a three-game losing streak, its longest streak under Todd Graham.

UH snapped a four game-losing streak in Mountain West games.

UH has a committed at least one turnover in each of its 12 games this year.

TEAM NOTES

UH concluded it first season at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex with a 4-2 mark.

UH scored a season-high 50 points, its highest point total under Todd Graham.

UH improved to 5-0 under Graham when posting 500 or more yards on offense.

Following Saturday’s game, a total of 17 seniors participated in the senior ceremony.

Chevan Cordeiro’s 93-yard pass play to Zion Bowen’s was the second-longest pass play in school history. Only Don Bethelo’s 95-yard pass to Colin Chock in 1957 vs. Willamette has gone longer.

UH scored its fifth defensive touchdown of the season when Cameron Lockridge returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown. The five defensive touchdowns ties a single-season school record set five previous times, most recently in 2010.

The Warriors registered a season-high five sacks while tying its season high with 11 tackles-for-loss.

UH surrendered its longest play from scrimmage this year when Todd Centeio found Cam Butler on a 69-yard scoring strike in the first quarter.

UH has forced at least one turnover in nine of 12 games this season and multiple turnovers in eight games after its three takeaways against Colorado State.

The teams combined for 1,186 yards. It was the most combined yards in a UH game since the Warriors and the Rams combined for 1,270 yards in their meeting in Ft. Collins in 2018.

UH now has a 6-17 all-time record against Mountain Division teams.

Todd Centeio’s 527 yards passing was the second-most ever by an opposing quarterback. K.J. Carter-Samuels, also of Colorado State, holds the record with 537 yards in a loss to UH in 2018.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES