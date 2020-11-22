Postgame Notes: Calvin Turner Jr. scores three touchdowns, twice on two-point conversions in loss to Boise State

The University of Hawai’i football team put together a second-half rally but it wasn’t enough in 40-32 setback to Boise State Saturday night at Aloha Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors dropped to 2-3 on the year.

UH lost despite another outstanding effort by Calvin Turner , who scored three touchdowns – all in the second half – on a 1-yard run and scoring receptions of 30- and 15-yards, respectively. The senior has a team-high seven touchdowns on the year and has scored in four of five contests this year.



Meanwhile, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns and also gave the Broncos fits on the ground with a team-high 90 yards rushing.

‘I think we gained confidence, but we’re about winning football games’ – #HawaiiFB looks to build off of 29 second half points in 40-32 loss to #BoiseState ahead of showdown with undefeated #Nevada // Postgame notes 👉🏽 https://t.co/JVR9Eu54gM #GoBows // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/JLTFHJbFi4 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) November 22, 2020

Post-game Notes

Boise State at Hawai‘i

Nov. 21, 2020

Aloha Stadium – Honolulu, O‘ahu

SERIES INFORMATION

Boise State defeated UH for the ninth straight time dating back to 2008.

Four of those wins have come in Honolulu.

The eight-point margin was the closest UH has gotten in the last nine games. The Broncos won each of the previous eight by 20 points or more.

Boise State now leads the overall series 15-3.

TEAM STREAKS/TRENDS

UH had its five-game home win streak dating back to last season come to an end. UH’s last loss at home was vs. Fresno State on Nov. 2, 2019.

The Warriors have forced at least one turnover in each of the first five games.

UH is tied with Auburn for the longest streak in the country at 150 games without allowing a punt block. Hawai‘i last had a punt blocked by Notre Dame in 2008.

INDIVIDUAL STREAKS/TRENDS

Senior receiver Jared Smart has caught a ball in all 20 games he has played in.

Junior lineman Ilm Manning did not start for the first time in his career, ending a string of 33 straight starts. Junior Micah Vanterpool earned his first career start in his place at left tackle.

Sophomore linebacker Darius Mausau finished with seven tackles, marking the first time this year he had less than 10 tackles in a game.

TEAM NOTES

UH had its first turnover-free game this year.

For the first time in five games this year, UH got on the scoreboard first after Matthew Shipley put UH up 3-0 with 4:36 left in the first quarter.

Avery Williams’ 99-yard kickoff return in the third quarter was the first time a UH opponent returned a kickoff for a touchdown in three years (last by Rashead Johnson, San Jose State, 96 yards, 10/14/17).

CT Thomas’ 55-yard catch-and-run from Hank Bachmeier in the first quarter is the longest pass play that UH has surrendered this year.

UH has made 112 all-time appearances on national TV and dropped to a 27-83-2 all-time.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Calvin Turner scored three touchdowns on the evening (1-yd run, 36-yd and 15-yd receptions) giving him a team-leading seven TDs on the year. Turner has scored in four of UH’s five contests, including in each of the last three games.

· Chevan Cordeiro led UH with 90 yards rushing. It was the third time in five games this year he finished as the team’s leading rusher.

· After not having a touchdown pass in the first two games, Cordeiro has tossed eight in the last three contests.

· Jared Smart scored his first touchdown this year on a 4-yard catch in the fourth quarter that put UH within eight points.

· Miles Reed (6 catches, 69 yards) and Jonah Panoke (5 catches, 30 yards) each had career-highs in receptions and yards.

· Cameron Lockridge recorded his first career interception with a pick of Hank Bachmeier in the second quarter.

· Cortez Davis (seven tackles) and Justus Tavai (6) each tied their career-highs in tackles.

· UH had three different players attempt a punt in the game – Adam Stack, Chevan Cordeiro and Stan Gaudion.

· Cordeiro attempted his first career punt in the second quarter when he sent a pooch kick 53 yards that eventually resulted in a touchback.

· Stan Gaudion had his first punt of the year with a 41-yard boot in the third quarter.

· Sophomore lineman Jonah Laulu blocked his first career kick when he stuffed a BSU extra point attempt in the second quarter.

· True freshman Riley Wilson made his first career catch with a 2-yard gain in the second quarter.