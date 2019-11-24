Post Game Notes: Warriors headed to program’s first Mountain West Conference Championship Game

Jason-Matthew Sharsh caught 10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown on Saturday night, and Hawaii held off San Diego State 14-11 in a battle for the Mountain West Conference West Division title.

The Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 5-3) tied the Aztecs (8-3, 5-3) in the standings after the final conference game for both teams. With the head-to-head tiebreaker, Hawaii earned a spot in the Mountain West championship game and will face No. 20 Boise State on Dec. 7.

Cole McDonald’s 5-yard TD pass to Sharsh opened the scoring in the first quarter, and Fred Holly III’s 11-yard TD run made it 14-3 in the third.

Ryan Agnew scored on a 5-yard keeper and ran in the two-point conversion to cut the Aztecs’ deficit to 14-11 with 12:58 left in the game.

San Diego State drove 50 yards to the Hawaii 31 to set up Matt Araiza with a 48-yard attempt with 8 seconds left. Araiza missed, and Hawaii ran out the clock for the win.

Post-game Notes

San Diego State at Hawai’i

Nov. 23, 2019

Aloha Stadium – Honolulu, HI

SERIES INFORMATION

UH defeated SDSU for the second straight year and for the first time in Honolulu since 2005.

UH snapped a three-game home losing streak to the Aztecs and defeated SDSU at home for the first time in Mountain West play.

It was just UH’s second win over SDSU in eight Mountain West meetings.

Nick Rolovich is 2-2 against SDSU in Mountain West meetings.

SDSU still leads the overall series 21-11-2, including 11-7-2 in games played in Honolulu

STREAKS/TRENDS

On its opening play on offense, UH gave up a sack for the first time in its last 76 pass attempts dating back to its game versus Fresno State.

Stan Gaudion’s streak of 88 straight punts without a touchback ended with his fourth-quarter punt. It was just his second touchback in 126 career attempts.

UH owns the longest streak in the country at 142 games without allowing a punt block. Hawai’i last had a punt blocked by Notre Dame in 2008.

Senior offensive lineman J.R. Hensley saw his streak of 25 straight starts come to an end.

TEAM NOTES

UH won a share of the MW West Division title and will appear in the MW Championship game for the first time since joining the league in 2012.

The Rainbow Warriors have tallied eight wins in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2006-07, which was also the last time UH was bowl eligible in consecutive seasons.

UH finished with a non-losing Mountain West record for the third time in four years under Nick Rolovich.

The UH defense has given up just one touchdown in the last seven quarters.

The 89 yards rushing by SDSU was the least amount of rushing yards the UH defense has given up this season.

It was also the second-lowest rushing total this year by the SDSU offense.

UH’s 14 points is tied for the lowest point total in a UH win during the Nick Rolovich era (14-13 at Fresno State, 2016).

UH scored a touchdown on its opening drive for the third time in the last five games.

UH’s 96-yard touchdown drive that resulted in a Fred Holly III touchdown run was UH’s longest of the season.

UH rushed for 132 yards to become just the third SDSU opponent to rush over 100 yards.

UH did not attempt a 4th-down conversion for the first time this season.

UH won despite a season-low 347 yards of offense.

Rolovich is 6-10 in Mountain West home games, including a 2-2 mark this season.

UH is 7-8 during the month of November under Rolovich.

Rolovich moved to 10-10 versus the MW’s West Division.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Jason-Matthew Sharsh set a career high with 10 catches. The senior tallied a team-high 95 yards on those 10 catches and scored his second touchdown of the year on an 8-yard catch on UH’s opening drive.

Cole McDonald surpassed 7,000 career passing yards after finishing with 144 yards, all of them coming the second half. The junior now has 7,048 career passing yards.

Senior linebacker Solomon Matautia tallied a team-high seven tackles, the third straight game he has posted that many.

Junior lineman Michael Eletise made his first career start for UH at left guard.