Post Game Notes: Warriors celebrate 23 on Senior Night with victory over Army ahead of MWC title game

Cole McDonald came off the bench to pass for 250 yards and three touchdowns and Hawaii rallied to a 52-31 win over Army on Saturday night.

The Rainbow Warriors (9-4) overcame 411 yards rushing by the Black Knights (5-7) to extend their winning streak to four games.

McDonald entered the game late in the second quarter after an injury to starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and finished 19-of-29 passing without an interception.

McDonald threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jason-Matthew Sharsh that gave Hawaii its first lead at 24-17 with 2:40 left in the first half. He also connected on second-half scoring strikes of 7 and 20 yards to JoJo Ward and Jared Smart, respectively.

Smart hauled in eight receptions for 123 yards and Cedric Byrd II notched eight grabs for 122 yards, including a 25-yard TD pass from Cordeiro in the second quarter.

Cedric Byrd racked up 122 yards on 8 catches with a TD in the Rainbow Warriors’ 52-31 senior night win over Army. @cb4six on his last regular season game: pic.twitter.com/7rDI2VHQnf — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) December 1, 2019

Cordeiro threw for 109 yards on 7-of-12 passing. He also found Sharsh for a 26-yard score that tied it at 10-apiece late in the first quarter.

Miles Reed carried 10 times for 92 yards and scored on a 1-yard run to cap Hawaii’s opening possession of the second half.

The Rainbow Warriors finished with 359 yards passing the air and 492 total yards.

Army starting quarterback Kelvin Hopkins, Jr. was knocked out of the game in the second quarter. With backup Jabari Laws on the mend, third-stringer Christian Anderson filled in and finished with a game-high 114 rushing yards on 12 carries.

However, Anderson exited the game with an apparent injury in the closing minutes and freshman Jemel Jones finished out the game for the Black Knights, who finished with 538 total yards.

Sandon McCoy scored on runs of 3 and 7 yards. Connor Slomka and Malik Hancock added one rushing TD each in the loss.

Hawaii led 24-17 at halftime.

For just 12th time in 45 years or Division-I/FBS membership @HawaiiFootball has reached 9 wins in a season w/ 52-31 win over Army • #HawaiiFB (9-4) will play at Boise State on Saturday in Mountain West Conference Championship – 11am HST #GoBows // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/SZLpmcyxtF — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) December 1, 2019

THE TAKEAWAY

Army: After an academy-record 11 wins last season, the Black Knights saw their bowl hopes dashed with the loss. They had appeared in a bowl game in each of the past three seasons.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors four-game win streak is the longest in Nick Rolovich’s four seasons as head coach at his alma mater. It is their first nine-win season since 2010, when they finished 10-4.

NEXT UP

Army: Has a bye next week before its annual rivalry game against No. 24 Navy on Dec. 14 in Philadelphia.

Hawaii: Will be making its first appearance in the Mountain West Conference championship game when it visits No. 20 Boise State on Dec. 7.

Post-game Notes

Army at Hawai‘i

Nov. 30, 2019

Aloha Stadium – Honolulu, HI



SERIES INFORMATION

UH moved to 4-1 all-time against Army.

UH is 3-0 against Army in Honolulu with other wins in 2003 (59-28) and 2013 (49-42). UH has averaged 53.3 points in those three wins with an average margin of victory of nearly 20 points.

UH is now 14-16-1 all-time against the academies — 7-14-1 vs. Air Force, 3-1 vs. Army, 4-1 vs. Navy.

STREAKS/TRENDS

UH picked up its fourth straight win. It’s the longest win streak by UH since winning six straight in 2010.

UH has won 15 of its last 16 regular-season non-conference home games and are 10-1 in those games under Nick Rolovich with its only loss against BYU to close out the 2017 season.

UH owns the longest streak in the country at 143 games without allowing a punt block. Hawai‘i last had a punt blocked by Notre Dame in 2008.

JoJo Ward had a streak of 21 straight starts end. Ward, who did not play in the first half, started the second half and finished with two catches for 17 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

TEAM NOTES

The 52 points by UH was its highest point total at home this season and the second time this year they eclipsed 50 points (54 points at Nevada).

The Warriors are 14-0 under Nick Rolovich when scoring 40+ points, including a 5-0 mark in 2019.

Including Rolovich’s tenure as UH offensive coordinator from 2010-11, UH is 25-0 when reaching the 40-point mark.

UH went turnover free for just the second time this season (also at Nevada) and won the turnover battle (2-0) for just the fourth time this year.

UH scored its fourth defensive touchdown this season on Roe Farris’ 100-yard interception return in the fourth quarter. All four touchdowns have come off of interceptions.

The 411 rushing yards by Army were the most by a UH opponent this year and the most since Utah State had 426 last season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES