Post Game Notes: Rolovich now holds road wins over every team in the MWC’s West Division

Cole McDonald ran for two touchdowns and Cortez Davis picked off a pass and returned it 43 yards for the go-ahead score as Hawaii rallied for a 21-7 victory over UNLV on Saturday.

Kenyon Oblad’s 31-yard scoring strike to Darren Woods Jr. gave UNLV a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

McDonald ended a 10-play, 90-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run with 22 seconds left before halftime to knot the score at 7.

The game remained tied until Davis picked off Oblad with 1:33 left in the third quarter for a 14-7 Rainbow Warriors (7-4, 4-3 Mountain West Conference) lead. McDonald wrapped up the victory with a 2-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.

McDonald completed 20 of 26 passes for 211 yards. He ran for 43 yards on 11 carries.

Oblad connected on only 10 of 22 passes for 118 yards with two picks for the Rebels (2-8, 0-6).

Post-game Notes

Hawai‘i at UNLV

Nov. 16, 2019

Sam Boyd Stadium – Las Vegas, Nev.



SERIES INFORMATION

UH maintained possession of the Island Showdown Trophy with its second straight win over UNLV.

UH is now 17-12 against UNLV, including 6-9 in Las Vegas

UH snapped a five-game losing streak at Sam Boyd Stadium with its first win at UNLV since in 2007.

The visiting team won for just the second time in the last 11 meetings.

UH is 4-4 against UNLV in Mountain West meetings.

Nick Rolovich moved to 2-2 versus UNLV as UH head coach.

STREAKS/TRENDS

UH owns the longest streak in the country at 141 games without allowing a punt block. Hawai‘i last had a punt blocked by Notre Dame in 2008.

TEAM NOTES

UH gained its seventh win and bowl eligibility for the third time under head coach Nick Rolovich.

UH is bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons for the first time since going to three straight bowl games from 2006-08.

The win secured a non-losing Mountain West record for the third time under Rolovich.

UH allowed just 235 yards against UNLV, the second-lowest total of the season (203 at Nevada)

UH won a game without throwing a touchdown pass for the first time since a 14-13 win at Fresno State on Nov. 19, 2016.

UH scored its third defensive touchdown this season on Cortez Davis’ 43-yard interception return in the third quarter. All three touchdowns have come off of interceptions.

UH had a field goal blocked for the first time in five years when Ryan Meskell’s 35-yard attempt in the third quarter was blocked by Montrice Johns. The last block by an opponent was by Jordan Dobrich of Nevada in 2014.

Rolovich is 9-7 in Mountain West road games, including a 3-1 mark this season.

The win gives the Warriors a winning road record in MW play for the third time in four seasons and an overall winning road record (3-2) for the first time since 2010.

The last time UH defeated both Nevada and UNLV on the road in the same season was 2007. Since then, the Warriors had lost 10 straight to those teams until defeating Nevada, 54-3, on Sept. 28 in Reno.

UH is 6-8 during the month of November under Rolovich.

Rolovich moved to 10-9 versus the MW’s West Division.

@NickRolovich has now beaten every west division opponent on the road #FunFact — RJ Hollis (@arejayhollis) November 17, 2019

INDIVIDUAL NOTES