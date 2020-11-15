Post Game Notes: Rainbow Warriors tie program record with 15 tackles for loss in defeat at San Diego State

San Diego State relied on a big-play running game and a stout defense to take down the University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warrior football team, 34-10, Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park. UH dropped to 2-2 on the season.



In a rematch of last year’s game that decided the West Division representative for the Mountain West championship game, the Aztecs got their revenge. SDSU built a 28-0 halftime lead to help earn its first win over UH since 2017.

One of the bright spots in @HawaiiFootball’s 34-10 loss to San Diego State was a program record tying 15 tackles for loss w/ Jonah Laulu credited for 2.5 • For more game notes 👉🏽 https://t.co/mNnhsFMVpQ @Jonah_laulu #HawaiiFB #GoBows // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/vU5MGysyzY — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) November 15, 2020

Post-game Notes

Hawai‘I at San Diego State

Nov. 14, 2020

Dignify Health Sports Park – Carson, Calif.







SERIES INFORMATION

SDSU defeated UH for the first time since 2017.

The Aztecs now lead the overall series 22-11-2, including 11-4 at home.

UH fell to SDSU for the seventh time in the last nine meetings.

TEAM STREAKS/TRENDS

After winning three straight road games dating back to last year, UH has now dropped its last two on the mainland.

UH is tied with Auburn for the longest streak in the country at 149 games without allowing a punt block. Hawai‘i last had a punt blocked by Notre Dame in 2008.

INDIVIDUAL STREAKS/TRENDS

Redshirt sophomore Chevan Cordeiro dropped to 6-2 as UH’s starting quarterback.

Senior receiver Jared Smart has caught a ball in all 19 games he has played in. He has caught no less than three passes in all but one of those games.

Junior lineman Ilm Manning started his 33rd straight game at left tackle. He has started every single game since arriving on campus in 2018.

Sophomore linebacker Darius Mausau has posted 10 or more tackles in each of the first four games this season.

TEAM NOTES

UH tied a school record with 15 tackles-for-loss versus the Aztecs. UH also had 15 TFLs in its 2003 win over Alabama.

The 30 passing yards by SDSU was the least allowed by UH since a 2016 win over Air Force when the Falcons passed for 20 yards.

UH has averaged 36.5 points and 527.5 total yards per game in its two wins while averaging 8.5 points and 254.0 total yards in its two losses.

The Warriors have forced at least one turnover in each of the first four games.

In the last three games, UH has been out-scored by a combined 41-7 in the first quarter.

UH was shutout in a half for the second time this season (also in 2H at Wyoming).

For the first time in the first four games, the UH defense held its opponents without a touchdown on its opening drive.

Greg Bell’s 62-yard and Jordan Byrd’s 51-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter are the longest rushes that UH has surrendered this season.

After starting the season with three of its first four games on the mainland, the Rainbow Warriors will have three of its final four games in the friendly confines of Aloha Stadium.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Calvin Turner scored his team-leading fourth touchdown this year with a 75-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter. It was the second straight week the senior scored on a long play, following a 64-yard touchdown catch versus New Mexico.

· The 75-yard catch from Chevan Cordeiro was UH’s longest play from scrimmage this year and longest pass play since a 75-yard touchdown catch by JoJo Ward versus Navy in 2018.

· Turner finished with 116 yards receiving. It was UH’s second 100-yard receiving game this year (also Nick Mardner last week vs. New Mexico).

· Quentin Frazier recorded an interception of the second straight game with his third-quarter pick of Carson Baker.

· Redshirt freshman Michael Washington had his first career interception with a second-quarter pick of Baker.

· Washington earned his first career start at cornerback in place of Cameron Lockridge who sat out the first half due to a targeting penalty last year.

· Sophomore lineman Jonah Laulu recorded a sack for the second straight game with a first-quarter takedown of Carson Baker.

· Penei Pavihi recorded a season-high nine tackles.

· Aaron Cephus caught his first pass as a Rainbow Warrior with a 29-yard gain in the third quarter.

· After missing the first three games due to injury, senior Kohl Levao saw his first action of the season, starting at left guard.