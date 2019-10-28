Post Game Notes: McDonald rushes for career high to pace the ‘Bows to streak-snapping win over New Mexico

Cole McDonald and Miles Reed led Hawaii’s ground game and an expected passing mismatch failed to materialize as the Rainbow Warriors beat New Mexico 45-31 on Saturday.

Behind quarterback McDonald, Hawaii (5-3, 2-2 Mountain West Conference) entered the game with the country’s third-leading passing attack with 359 yards per game. New Mexico is ranked 130th and last in NCAA FBS statistics, allowing 348 yards per game.

While McDonald certainly was effective through the air, completing 17 passes for 237 yards that included a touchdown, it was the Rainbow Warriors ground game that came up big with 255 yards. McDonald led the way, gaining a career-best 140 yards with two TD runs. Reed added 97 yards rushing and a touchdown.

In his first game of the season, Kumoku Noa had four catches for 120 yards and a touchdown for the Rainbow Warriors.

Ahmari Davis was a bright light for New Mexico (2-6, 0-4), gaining a career-high 200 yards rushing with two scores. Jordan Kress added 100 yards receiving and a TD.

But the New Mexico passing attack didn’t catch fire until the second half, when Tevaka Tuioti threw for 190 of his 293 yards.

The rout began early as the Lobos went three-and-out, followed by a 76-yard McDonald touchdown run.

New Mexico responded with a field goal in its next possession, but Hawaii got touchdowns on its four possessions before halftime to lead 35-3.

The Lobos rallied for 21 straight points late in the fourth quarter after trailing 38-10.

UP NEXT

Hawaii is at home Saturday against Fresno State in a game that will set up the winner for a run at the conference’s West Division championship.

Cellar-dwelling New Mexico plays at Nevada on Saturday.

Post-game Notes

Hawai’i at New Mexico

Oct. 26, 2019

Dreamstyle Stadium – Albuquerque, N.M.

SERIES INFORMATION

UH moved to 15-10 overall against New Mexico and snapped a seven-game series slide against the Lobos.

UH’s last win in the series was a 35-13 victory in 1991 in Honolulu

UH is now 4-4 in Albuquerque ending a three-game losing streak there.

UH’s last win in Albuquerque was a 41-31 win in 1987.

STREAKS/TRENDS

The win snapped UH’s five-game losing streak in the month of October dating back to last season. UH is now 6-9 in October under head coach Nick Rolovich.

UH is tied with Auburn for the longest streak in the country at 138 games without allowing a punt block. Hawai’i last had a punt blocked by Notre Dame in 2008.

TEAM NOTES

UH rushed for a season-high 255 yards. It was their most yards since gaining 274 against San Jose State in 2017

UH finished with 578 total yards, its second highest total this season (595 vs. Arizona).

Cole McDonald’s 76-yard touchdown on UH’s second play from scrimmage gave UH a touchdown on its opening drive for the first time this season.

Ahmari Davis’ 67-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter was the longest run this season that UH has allowed.

The Warriors are 13-0 under Nick Rolovich when scoring 40+ points (3-0 in ’19) and 24-0 including his tenure as UH offensive coordinator from 2010-11.

UH is 16-1 when leading at halftime under Rolovich.

Rolovich improved to 4-8 versus the MW’s Mountain Division.