Post Game Notes: McDonald rushes for career high to pace the ‘Bows to streak-snapping win over New Mexico

Cole McDonald and Miles Reed led Hawaii’s ground game and an expected passing mismatch failed to materialize as the Rainbow Warriors beat New Mexico 45-31 on Saturday.
Behind quarterback McDonald, Hawaii (5-3, 2-2 Mountain West Conference) entered the game with the country’s third-leading passing attack with 359 yards per game. New Mexico is ranked 130th and last in NCAA FBS statistics, allowing 348 yards per game.
While McDonald certainly was effective through the air, completing 17 passes for 237 yards that included a touchdown, it was the Rainbow Warriors ground game that came up big with 255 yards. McDonald led the way, gaining a career-best 140 yards with two TD runs. Reed added 97 yards rushing and a touchdown.
In his first game of the season, Kumoku Noa had four catches for 120 yards and a touchdown for the Rainbow Warriors.
Ahmari Davis was a bright light for New Mexico (2-6, 0-4), gaining a career-high 200 yards rushing with two scores. Jordan Kress added 100 yards receiving and a TD.
But the New Mexico passing attack didn’t catch fire until the second half, when Tevaka Tuioti threw for 190 of his 293 yards.
The rout began early as the Lobos went three-and-out, followed by a 76-yard McDonald touchdown run.
New Mexico responded with a field goal in its next possession, but Hawaii got touchdowns on its four possessions before halftime to lead 35-3.
The Lobos rallied for 21 straight points late in the fourth quarter after trailing 38-10.
UP NEXT
Hawaii is at home Saturday against Fresno State in a game that will set up the winner for a run at the conference’s West Division championship.
Cellar-dwelling New Mexico plays at Nevada on Saturday.
Post-game Notes
Hawai’i at New Mexico
Oct. 26, 2019
Dreamstyle Stadium – Albuquerque, N.M.
SERIES INFORMATION
UH moved to 15-10 overall against New Mexico and snapped a seven-game series slide against the Lobos.
UH’s last win in the series was a 35-13 victory in 1991 in Honolulu
UH is now 4-4 in Albuquerque ending a three-game losing streak there.
UH’s last win in Albuquerque was a 41-31 win in 1987.
- STREAKS/TRENDS
- The win snapped UH’s five-game losing streak in the month of October dating back to last season. UH is now 6-9 in October under head coach Nick Rolovich.
- UH is tied with Auburn for the longest streak in the country at 138 games without allowing a punt block. Hawai’i last had a punt blocked by Notre Dame in 2008.
- TEAM NOTES
- UH rushed for a season-high 255 yards. It was their most yards since gaining 274 against San Jose State in 2017
- UH finished with 578 total yards, its second highest total this season (595 vs. Arizona).
- Cole McDonald’s 76-yard touchdown on UH’s second play from scrimmage gave UH a touchdown on its opening drive for the first time this season.
- Ahmari Davis’ 67-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter was the longest run this season that UH has allowed.
- The Warriors are 13-0 under Nick Rolovich when scoring 40+ points (3-0 in ’19) and 24-0 including his tenure as UH offensive coordinator from 2010-11.
- UH is 16-1 when leading at halftime under Rolovich.
- Rolovich improved to 4-8 versus the MW’s Mountain Division.
- INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Cole McDonald finished with 140 yards rushing for a new career-high. His previous high was 96 yards in UH’s 2018 season opener at Colorado State.
- McDonald is the first UH quarterback to run of 100 yards since Bryant Moniz ran for 121 yards versus Colorado in the 2011 season opener.
- Meanwhile his 140 rushing yards were the most by a UH quarterback since Johnny Macon had 141 versus Fresno State in 1995.
- McDonald’s 76-yard touchdown run on UH’s second play from scrimmage was a career long. It was his second rushing touchdown this season and seventh of his career.
- It was the longest run by a UH player since Paul Harris’ school-record 95 yard touchdown versus UC Davis in 2015.
- McDonald also threw for 237 yards and one touchdown.
- McDonald has thrown for at least one touchdown in 20 of 21 games dating back to last season.
- UH got its second pick-six this season when Solomon Matautia scored on a 14-yard return in the first quarter.
- It was Matautia’s second career interception return for a touchdown. He last returned an interception versus Fresno State in 2017. It was Matautia’s third career defensive touchdown.
- In his first action in two years, Kumoku Noa scored on a 54-yard touchdown on his first catch to put UH up 21-3. It was his third career touchdown with his other two in 2017.
- Noa finished with four catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.
- Noa became the sixth different UH wide receiver to eclipse 100 yards in a game this season.
- Miles Reed eclipsed his career high in the first half alone with 85 yards. The sophomore running back finished with 97 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
- In his second start this season, redshirt freshman Kai Kaneshiro recorded a career-high eight tackles.
- Ikem Okeke picked off his third pass of the season with an interception late in the fourth quarter.