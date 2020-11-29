Post Game Notes: Hawaii’s Darius Musasau ties career high with 14 tackles, reaches double digits for fifth time this season in win over Nevada

The University of Hawai’i football team got back on track with a 24-21 win over previously undefeated Nevada Saturday night at Aloha Stadium. UH improved to 3-3 while snapping a two-game skid.

The win was UH’s second straight over the Wolf Pack. It marked the first time that Hawai’i beat Nevada in consecutive years since winning three straight from 2006-08 and the victory was the closest margin by either team in the last 13 meetings.

Nevada at Hawai‘i

Nov. 28, 2020

Aloha Stadium – Honolulu, O‘ahu

SERIES INFORMATION

UH defeated the Wolf Pack for the second straight year. It marked the first time that UH beat Nevada in consecutive years since winning three straight from 2006-08.

The last time UH faced an undefeated Nevada squad was in 2010 when the Warriors upset Colin Kaepernick and the 19th-ranked and 6-0 Wolf Pack, 27-21 in Honolulu.

Nevada continues to lead the series 14-11, though UH leads 9-6 in Honolulu.

The three-point margin was the closest in the last 13 meetings (28-26, UH, 2007).

TEAM STREAKS/TRENDS

UH has won five of its last six home games dating back to last season.

For the first time this year, the Warriors did not force a turnover.

UH is tied with Auburn for the longest streak in the country at 151 games without allowing a punt block. Hawai‘i last had a punt blocked by Notre Dame in 2008.

INDIVIDUAL STREAKS/TRENDS

Senior receiver Jared Smart has caught a ball in all 21 games he has played in at UH. He has caught at least three passes in all but two of those games.

Sophomore linebacker Darius Muasau finished with a team-high 14 tackles. Muasau has tallied 10 tackles or more in five of six games this year.

TEAM NOTES

The seven points scored by Nevada was the least amount of points UH has given up in the first half this year.

UH had a season-long 99-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter. The last time UH had a 99-yard scoring drive was 2018 versus Rice.

All four of UH’s scoring drives went for 75 yards or longer.

Calvin Turner’s 47-yard kickoff return was UH’s longest special teams play this year.

UH enjoyed its second straight turnover-free game.

The UH defense surrendered just three plays of 20 yards or longer, a season-low. All three plays came in the first half.

UH converted on 9-of-14 third downs. Only the season-opener at Fresno State was better (11-of-17).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Calvin Turner scored his team-leading eighth TD on the year on a 7-yd catch in the final minute of the first half. Turner has scored in five of UH’s six contests, including in each of the last four games.

· Turner finished with 10 receptions for 77 yards. The 10 catches were the most by a Rainbow Warrior in a game this season.

· Turner also churned out a 30-yard run in the third quarter which was a season long for the senior.

· Miles Reed scored his first touchdown this year on a 4-yard rush in the third quarter that put UH up 17-7.

· Sophomore linebacker Darius Muasau tied his career high with 14 tackles.

· Junior Khoury Bethley notched career highs in tackles (11) and tackles-for-loss (2.0).

· Chevan Cordeiro scored his fourth rushing touchdown this year on a 2-yd dive in the fourth quarter.

· Cordeiro led UH with 62 yards rushing. It was the second straight game and fourth time in six games finished as the team’s leading rusher. He currently has a team-high 326 rushing yards on the season.

· After not having a touchdown pass in the first two games, Cordeiro has tossed nine in the last four contests.