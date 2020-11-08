Post Game Notes: Hawaii’s Chevan Cordeiro sets new career highs in passing yards and touchdowns in victory over New Mexico

Chevan Cordeiro passed for four touchdowns — including a pair to Zion Bowens just 70 seconds apart — and ran for another score to help Hawaii beat New Mexico 39-33 on Saturday night.
Cordeiro was 33-of-43 passing for 410 yards with two interceptions and scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter. Nick Mardner had six receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown for Hawaii (2-1, 2-1 Mountain West Conference).
Cordeiro rolled left to escape pressure and hit Calvin Turner, who evaded five would-be tacklers on his way to a 64-yard touchdown that gave Hawaii the lead for good early in the fourth quarter. Jared Smart made a leaping, contested catch in the corner of the end zone for the 2-point conversion that made it 36-30.
Tevaka Tuioti was 17-of-31 passing for 181 yards and two TDs and added 71 yards rushing on five carries for New Mexico (0-2, 0-2). Nathaniel Jones and Bobby Cole each had 96 yards rushing.
George Steinkamp made the second of his four field goals to give the Lobos a 13-point lead early in the second quarter but Mardner’s 42-yard touchdown catch made it 20-14 at halftime. Cordeiro hit Bowns for a 42-yard score on the opening drive of the second half and, after New Mexico went three-and-out, Bowers scored on a diving 40-yard catch to give the Rainbow Warriors a 28-20 lead with 11:55 left in the third quarter.
A 28-yard TD run by Jones about two minutes later and a 24-yard field goal by Steinkamp early in the fourth quarter gave New Mexico a 30-28 lead.
The game was played without fans due to COVID-19 restrictions in the island of Oahu.
Post-game Notes
New Mexico at Hawai‘i
Nov. 7, 2020
Aloha Stadium – Honolulu, O‘ahu
SERIES INFORMATION
- UH moved to 16-10 overall against New Mexico with its second straight win over the Lobos.
- UH defeated New Mexico in Honolulu for the first time since a 35-13 victory in 1991. The Lobos had won four straight at Aloha Stadium.
- UH is now 12-6 at home against New Mexico at home.
- The teams have combined for 148 points in the last two meetings.
TEAM STREAKS/TRENDS
- UH won its sixth straight home opener dating back to 2015. It’s the longest such streak since the Rainbow Warriors moved into Aloha Stadium.
- UH has won five straight home games dating back to last season. UH’s last loss at home was vs. Fresno State on Nov. 2, 2019.
- UH has won five of its last six Mountain West regular-season games dating back to last season.
- UH is tied with Auburn for the longest streak in the country at 148 games without allowing a punt block. Hawai‘i last had a punt blocked by Notre Dame in 2008.
INDIVIDUAL STREAKS/TRENDS
- Redshirt sophomore Chevan Cordeiro improved to 6-1 as UH’s starting quarterback.
- Senior receiver Jared Smart has caught a ball in all 18 games he has played in. He has caught no less than three passes in all but one of those games.
- Sophomore linebacker Darius Mausau has posted 10 or more tackles in each of the first three games this season.
TEAM NOTES
- UH went over 500 yards of total offense for the second time in three games.
- After giving up nine sacks in its first two games, UH gave us just one against UNM.
- UH had a season-high seven tackles-for-loss against the Lobos.
- The Warriors have forced at least one turnover in each of the first three games.
- UH scored on its opening drive for the first time this year when Chevan Cordeiro scored on a 5-yard run.
- Calvin Turner 64 yard catch-and-run from Chevan Cordeiro was UH’s longest play from scrimmage this year.
- Each of UH’s first three opponents have scored a touchdown on its opening drive.
- Jordan Kress’ 52-yard touchdown catch and run in the first quarter is the longest play from scrimmage UH has surrendered this season.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
· Including his four previous coaching stops, UH head coach Todd Graham is 4-1 in is home debut. His only loss occurred in his first head coaching job at Rice in 2006.
· Chevan Cordeiro set new career highs in completions (33), attempts (43), yards (410) and touchdowns (4) in a game.
· Nick Mardner had a career night with six receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown.
· Mardner scored his first touchdown of the season and third of this career with a 42-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
· Zion Bowens scored his first career touchdown on a 42-yard bomb in the third quarter, then followed that up 70 seconds later with a 40-yard touchdown. All three of his catches this season have been for 40 yards or greater.
· Quentin Frazier recorded a season-high nine tackles, including 2.5 TFLs
· The senior also recording his first interception of the season with a fourth-quarter pick of Trae Hall that helped seal the win.
· Jonah Laulu recorded his first sack of the season with a takedown of Trae Hall in the fourth quarter.
· Three Warriors made their first career starts, one on offense and two on defense: Sterlin Ortiz (DB), DJuan Mathews (DL) and Zion Bowens (WR).