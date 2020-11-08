Post Game Notes: Hawaii’s Chevan Cordeiro sets new career highs in passing yards and touchdowns in victory over New Mexico

Chevan Cordeiro passed for four touchdowns — including a pair to Zion Bowens just 70 seconds apart — and ran for another score to help Hawaii beat New Mexico 39-33 on Saturday night.

Cordeiro was 33-of-43 passing for 410 yards with two interceptions and scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter. Nick Mardner had six receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown for Hawaii (2-1, 2-1 Mountain West Conference).

Post Game Notes: @HawaiiFootball’s Chevan Cordeiro bounces back from early adversity to set new career highs in passing yards and touchdowns in victory over New Mexico https://t.co/mGTXPXAFZu @iam_clcxii @StLouisHawaii #HawaiiFB #GoBows // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/xccjO4CvNX — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) November 8, 2020

Cordeiro rolled left to escape pressure and hit Calvin Turner, who evaded five would-be tacklers on his way to a 64-yard touchdown that gave Hawaii the lead for good early in the fourth quarter. Jared Smart made a leaping, contested catch in the corner of the end zone for the 2-point conversion that made it 36-30.

Tevaka Tuioti was 17-of-31 passing for 181 yards and two TDs and added 71 yards rushing on five carries for New Mexico (0-2, 0-2). Nathaniel Jones and Bobby Cole each had 96 yards rushing.

George Steinkamp made the second of his four field goals to give the Lobos a 13-point lead early in the second quarter but Mardner’s 42-yard touchdown catch made it 20-14 at halftime. Cordeiro hit Bowns for a 42-yard score on the opening drive of the second half and, after New Mexico went three-and-out, Bowers scored on a diving 40-yard catch to give the Rainbow Warriors a 28-20 lead with 11:55 left in the third quarter.

A 28-yard TD run by Jones about two minutes later and a 24-yard field goal by Steinkamp early in the fourth quarter gave New Mexico a 30-28 lead.

The game was played without fans due to COVID-19 restrictions in the island of Oahu.

Post-game Notes

New Mexico at Hawai‘i

Nov. 7, 2020

Aloha Stadium – Honolulu, O‘ahu

SERIES INFORMATION

UH moved to 16-10 overall against New Mexico with its second straight win over the Lobos.

UH defeated New Mexico in Honolulu for the first time since a 35-13 victory in 1991. The Lobos had won four straight at Aloha Stadium.

UH is now 12-6 at home against New Mexico at home.

The teams have combined for 148 points in the last two meetings.

TEAM STREAKS/TRENDS

UH won its sixth straight home opener dating back to 2015. It’s the longest such streak since the Rainbow Warriors moved into Aloha Stadium.

UH has won five straight home games dating back to last season. UH’s last loss at home was vs. Fresno State on Nov. 2, 2019.

UH has won five of its last six Mountain West regular-season games dating back to last season.

UH is tied with Auburn for the longest streak in the country at 148 games without allowing a punt block. Hawai‘i last had a punt blocked by Notre Dame in 2008.

INDIVIDUAL STREAKS/TRENDS

Redshirt sophomore Chevan Cordeiro improved to 6-1 as UH’s starting quarterback.

Senior receiver Jared Smart has caught a ball in all 18 games he has played in. He has caught no less than three passes in all but one of those games.

Sophomore linebacker Darius Mausau has posted 10 or more tackles in each of the first three games this season.

TEAM NOTES

UH went over 500 yards of total offense for the second time in three games.

After giving up nine sacks in its first two games, UH gave us just one against UNM.

UH had a season-high seven tackles-for-loss against the Lobos.

The Warriors have forced at least one turnover in each of the first three games.

UH scored on its opening drive for the first time this year when Chevan Cordeiro scored on a 5-yard run.

Calvin Turner 64 yard catch-and-run from Chevan Cordeiro was UH’s longest play from scrimmage this year.

Each of UH’s first three opponents have scored a touchdown on its opening drive.

Jordan Kress’ 52-yard touchdown catch and run in the first quarter is the longest play from scrimmage UH has surrendered this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Including his four previous coaching stops, UH head coach Todd Graham is 4-1 in is home debut. His only loss occurred in his first head coaching job at Rice in 2006.

· Chevan Cordeiro set new career highs in completions (33), attempts (43), yards (410) and touchdowns (4) in a game.

· Nick Mardner had a career night with six receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown.

· Mardner scored his first touchdown of the season and third of this career with a 42-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

· Zion Bowens scored his first career touchdown on a 42-yard bomb in the third quarter, then followed that up 70 seconds later with a 40-yard touchdown. All three of his catches this season have been for 40 yards or greater.

· Quentin Frazier recorded a season-high nine tackles, including 2.5 TFLs

· The senior also recording his first interception of the season with a fourth-quarter pick of Trae Hall that helped seal the win.

· Jonah Laulu recorded his first sack of the season with a takedown of Trae Hall in the fourth quarter.

· Three Warriors made their first career starts, one on offense and two on defense: Sterlin Ortiz (DB), DJuan Mathews (DL) and Zion Bowens (WR).