Post Game Notes: Former Saint Louis standout Koali Nishigaya hauls in first catch of ‘Bows career in UH loss to San Jose State

The University of Hawai’i football team got off to a slow start and couldn’t recover in a 35-24 loss to San Jose State Saturday afternoon at Aloha Stadium. UH fell to 3-4 with its third loss in its last four contests.



San Jose State (5-0), meanwhile, remained undefeated and kept its hopes alive for its first-ever berth into the Mountain West title game. The loss was UH’s first to SJSU in the last five meetings as the Spartans gained possession of the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy.

Post-game Notes

San Jose State at Hawai‘i

Dec. 5, 2020

Aloha Stadium – Honolulu, O‘ahu

SERIES INFORMATION

San Jose State took possession of the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy for the first time. The trophy debuted last year with UH winning 42-40.

UH fell to the Spartans for the first time in the last five meetings.

The road team has won six of the last eight match-ups and nine of the last 13 in the series.

San Jose State now leads the series 14-13 in Honolulu, though UH still holds a 22-20-1 overall advantage in the series.

TEAM STREAKS/TRENDS

UH is tied with Auburn for the longest streak in the country at 152 games without allowing a punt block. Hawai‘i last had a punt blocked by Notre Dame in 2008.

INDIVIDUAL STREAKS/TRENDS

Senior receiver Jared Smart has caught a ball in all 22 games he has played in at UH. He has caught at least three passes in all but two of those games.

Chevan Cordeiro had a string of 121 attempts without an interception come to a close with a pick late in the first half. Cordeiro’s last interception came versus San Diego State on Nov. 14.

TEAM NOTES

For the third straight week, UH played an opponent with an undefeated conference record. UH has gone 1-2 with losses to SJSU and Boise State and a win over Nevada.

UH has been outscored 118-61 in the first half this season, including 72-17 in the first quarter.

UH has at least one takeaway in six of their seven games this season.

After turning the ball over nine times in its first four games, UH has just one turnover in the last three contests.

Tyler Nevens 72-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter was the longest play from scrimmage that UH has surrendered this season.

The 1:05 p.m. HT kick time was the earliest for a UH home game since 2005 (1:05 p.m. vs. USC & Fresno State).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Freshman running back Dae Dae Hunter scored his second touchdown this year with a 10-yard catch in the second quarter. It was his first career touchdown reception.

· Sophomore Isaiah Tufaga made his first start as a Rainbow Warrior, replacing Jeremiah Pritchard at linebacker.

· Tufaga finished with five tackles and recorded an interception with a second quarter pick of Nick Starkel. He also added a pass break-up.

· Senior Rico Bussey scored his first touchdown as a Rainbow Warrior with an 11-yard catch on UH’s first drive of the second half. Bussey tied his season-high with eight catches (69 yards).

· Chevan Cordeiro scored his team-leading fifth rushing touchdown of the season on a fourth-down play late in the game.

· Cordeiro led UH with 36 yards rushing. It was the third straight game and fifth time in seven games he’s finished as the team’s leading rusher. He currently has a team-high 362 rushing yards on the season.

· Koali Nishigaya made his first career catch with a 26-yard gain on a fourth-down play in the fourth quarter.

· Adams Stack’s 61-yard punt in the first quarter was a career-long.