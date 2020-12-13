Post Game Notes: Darius Muasau’s 18 tackles in win over UNLV was most by a Rainbow Warrior in 13 years

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior football team completed its shortened 2020 campaign with a 38-21 win over UNLV Saturday night at Aloha Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors finished the year with a 4-4 record.
It marked the third straight season UH finished with a .500 or better record. UH also retained possession of the Island Showdown Trophy with its third straight win over the Rebels, who finished the season winless (0-6).
Post-game Notes
UNLV at Hawai‘i
Dec. 12, 2020
Aloha Stadium – Honolulu, O‘ahu
SERIES INFORMATION
- UH maintained possession of the Island Showdown Trophy with its third straight win over UNLV.
- UH leads the series 12-3 in Honolulu where they have won six of the last seven games. Hawai‘i’s only loss during that span was a 41-38 defeat in 2016.
- The home team won for the 10th time in the last 12 meetings.
- UH is 5-4 against UNLV in Mountain West meetings.
TEAM STREAKS/TRENDS
- UH is tied with Auburn for the longest streak in the country at 153 games without allowing a punt block. Hawai‘i last had a punt blocked by Notre Dame in 2008.
INDIVIDUAL STREAKS/TRENDS
- Senior receiver Jared Smart has caught a ball in all 23 games he has played in at UH. He has caught at least three passes in all but two of those games.
TEAM NOTES
- UH is one of only two Mountain West schools, along with Nevada, to have played every conference game on its schedule this season.
- The Warriors finished with a .500 or better record for the third straight year and fourth time in the last five seasons.
- The Rainbow Warriors racked up 530 yards of total offense with 278 of them coming on the ground. Both totals were the second-highest of the season.
- UH scored on its opening drive for just the second time in eight games this season when Cordeiro sprinted for a 54-yard touchdown on UH’s second play from scrimmage.
- UH posted at least one takeaway in seven of their eight games this season.
- After turning the ball over nine times in its first four games, UH has just three turnovers in the last four contests.
- UH led at the end of the first quarter for the first time this season when it held a 7-0 advantage against the Rebels. UH entered the game having been out-scored 72-17 in the first quarter.
- UH’s 21-7 lead at half was the biggest this year and marked just the second time UH led at the break. UH entered the game having been outscored 118-61 in the first half this season.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Chevan Cordeiro rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on the evening.
- Cordeiro finished with 450 rushing yards on the year and is the first UH quarterback to lead the team in rushing since Michael Carter in 1991 (1,092 yards).
- Cordeiro scored a rushing touchdown in each of the final three games of the season and finished with a season high seven touchdowns on the ground for UH.
- His 54-yard run in the first quarter tied a career long (also at Fresno State) and was the longest scoring run for UH this season.
- Darius Muasau set a new career-high with 18 tackles, including 2.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack.
- The 18 tackles were the most by a Rainbow Warrior since Solomon Elimimian’s 20 tackles versus Utah State in 2007.
- The linebacker posted at least 10 tackles in six of eight games and finished with a team-high 95 tackles on the year.
- Calvin Turner’s 71-yard catch in the third quarter was his second catch of 70 or more yards this year. He also had a 75-yard touchdown catch vs. San Diego State. Turner finished with 155 all-purpose yards on the evening.
- Matthew Shipley nailed a season-long 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The freshman finished 8-of-12 on field goals this year.
- Freshman running back Dae Dae Hunter scored for the second straight week with a 1-yard run in the second quarter. Hunter finished the year with three touchdowns, two of them on the ground.
- Freshman Koali Nishigaya scored a touchdown on his first career rushing attempt with a 4-yard score in the third quarter.
- Redshirt freshman Boone Abbott saw his first action as a Rainbow Warrior in the fourth quarter and rushed for two yards in his only snap.
- Donovan Dalton snagged his first career interception with a pick of Max Gilliam in the waning seconds of the game.