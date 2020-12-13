Post Game Notes: Darius Muasau’s 18 tackles in win over UNLV was most by a Rainbow Warrior in 13 years

The University of Hawaii football team closed its season with a 38-21 win over UNLV, putting an end to a 2020 campaign that was mired with ongoing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawaii finishes its 2020 season at 4-4, while UNLV drops to 0-6. That UH was able to successfully play all eight of its scheduled games serves as a victory in itself. On Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors finally got the fast start they craved all season long, forcing a UNLV three-and-out on the game's first possession and then taking their first 7-0 lead of the year on Chevan Cordeiro's 54-yard read option keeper.