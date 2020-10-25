Post Game Notes: Cordeiro improved to 5-0 in career as ‘Bows starter in Hawaii’s season opening win at Fresno State

Chevan Cordeiro and Calvin Turner each scored twice as Hawaii beat Fresno State 34-19 on Saturday night in the Mountain West Conference and season openers for both teams.

Hawaii entered having lost eight of the last nine games against the Bulldogs.

Cordeiro completed 20 of 30 passes for 229 yards. Turner finished with 60 yards rushing, and Miles Reed added 109 yards on the ground on 21 carries for Hawaii. Eugene Ford had two interceptions and Jeremiah Pritchard one.

The game featured two of the six first-year head coaches in the Mountain West Conference. Todd Graham is the first coach at Hawaii to win a debut since Bob Wagner in 1987. Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer was on Indiana’s coaching staff last season and was the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator under Jeff Tedford from 2017-18.

Cordeiro had scoring runs of 20 and 3 yards as Hawaii built a 17-13 halftime lead. Turner’s 2-yard touchdown run stretched Hawaii’s lead to 24-13, and his 4-yard TD capped the scoring with about 5 minutes to play.

Fresno State’s Jake Haener was 17-of-31 for 289 yards passing with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Due to state COVID-19 protocols, no fans were allowed inside 41,031-seat Bulldog Stadium.

Post-game Notes via Hawaii Athletics

Hawai‘i at Fresno State

Oct. 24, 2020

Bulldog Stadium – Fresno, Calif.

SERIES INFORMATION

UH won for just the second time in its last 10 meetings against Fresno State

UH has six wins against the Bulldogs in Fresno in 10 meetings since 2002. UH has won two of the last three meetings at Bulldog Stadium, including in 2016.

Fresno State still leads the all-time series 29-23-1 and 14-9-1 in Fresno.

TEAM STREAKS/TRENDS

UH won its fourth straight season opener and fifth in the last six years. Three of the four wins have come on the road (also at Colorado State in 2018 and at UMass in 2017).

UH has won four of its last five Mountain West openers, three of those on the road.

UH has won four straight MW regular-season games dating back to last season, a new school record. The Warriors have won five of its last six MW games.

UH has won three straight regular-season MW road games dating back to last year.

UH is 11-22 all-time in Mountain West road games, however is 7-2 in its last nine MW road games.

UH went over 500 yards of offense in its fourth straight season opener.

UH is second to Auburn (148) for the longest streak in the country at 146 games without allowing a punt block. Hawai‘i last had a punt blocked by Notre Dame in 2008.

INDIVIDUAL STREAKS/TRENDS

Todd Graham became the first coach since Bob Wagner in 1987 to win his UH head coaching debut. Graham’s five predecessors all fell in their debuts, including four by double-digits.

Redshirt sophomore Chevan Cordeiro improved to 5-0 as starting quarterback at UH.

Senior receiver Jared Smart has caught a ball in all 16 games he has played in. He has caught no less than three passes in all but one of those games.

TEAM NOTES

UH now has a 4-3 all-time record in season-openers versus conference opponents

UH’s 323 yards rushing yards was its most since going for 344 yards in a home win versus Nevada in 2016.

The 323 rushing yards were the most in a season opener since UH went for 422 yards in a 1991 win at Wyoming.

UH recorded three interceptions in a game for the first time since a road win at San Jose State in 2016.

UH’s four takeaways were its most since a home win against UT Martin in 2016 (Two fumble recoveries and two interceptions)

Eugene Ford snagged 2 interceptions in @HawaiiFootball’s season opening win at Fresno State as UH recorded 4 takeaways for the first time since 2016 vs UT Martin – For more postgame notes 👉🏽 https://t.co/mUdu8TRaxo @GeneDoesIt #GoBows // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/0O2S9vokM9 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) October 25, 2020

INDIVIDUAL NOTES