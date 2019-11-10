Post Game Notes: ‘Bows rush for 200 yards for third consecutive game in win over San Jose State

Chevan Cordeiro accounted for five touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, and Hawaii held on for a 42-40 win over San Jose State on Saturday night.

Cordeiro was 23-of-31 passing for 309 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and added 11 carries for 55 yards and two scores. Miles Reed had 124 yards rushing and a TD on 17 carries and JoJo Ward finished with seven receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns for Hawaii (6-4, 3-3 Mountain West).

San Jose State’s 16-play, 67-yard drive stalled and the Spartans (4-6, 1-5) settled for a 28-yard field goal by Matt Mercurio that trimmed their deficit to 28-26 going into the fourth quarter. Cordeiro hit Jared Smart for a 5-yard touchdown to give Hawaii a nine-point lead with 12 minutes to go and, after Josh Love connected with Bailey Gaither for a 40-yard TD about 2 ½ minutes later, Cordeiro’s 2-yard scoring run capped a 12-play, 85-yard drive to make it 42-33 with 4:23 remaining.

Love hit Isaiah Ward for a 19-yard touchdown to bring San Jose State within two with 1:51 to go but Cordeiro’s 4-yard run on third-and-2 allowed the Rainbow Warriors to bleed the clock.

Love passed for 375 yards and two TDs, DeJon Packer had 20 carries for 112 yards and two scores and Tre Walker had 10 receptions for 138 yards for San Jose State.

Post-game Notes

San Jose State at Hawai‘i

Nov. 9, 2019

Aloha Stadium – Honolulu, HI



SERIES INFORMATION

UH claimed the inaugural Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy, which was created in honor of the legendary head coach of both programs who passed away in May 2019.

UH leads the all-time series 22-19-1 which includes a current four-game win streak.

As Mountain West members, UH has won five of the seven meetings.

The series is now tied 13-13 in Honolulu.

The home team won for just the second time in the last seven match-ups.

STREAKS/TRENDS

UH owns the longest streak in the country at 140 games without allowing a punt block. Hawai‘i last had a punt blocked by Notre Dame in 2008.

TEAM NOTES

UH tallied 500+ yards of total offense for the third straight game after finishing with 509 yards. The last time that happened was in 2010, when UH went over 500 in four straight games.

UH ran for 200 yards, its third straight game with at least that many. The last time UH had three straight 200-yard games was in 1994.

UH didn’t attempt a punt in the game. The last time that happened was 2006 versus Oregon State.

The Warriors are 13-0 under Nick Rolovich when scoring 40+ points, including a 4-0 mark in 2019.

Including Rolovich’s tenure as UH offensive coordinator from 2010-11, UH is 24-0 when reaching the 40-point mark.

Chevan Cordeiro’s 71-yard connection to JoJo Ward in the second quarter was UH’s longest play from scrimmage this year.

UH tied a season high with eight pass break-ups.

UH’s opening 14-play, 75 yard touchdown drive took 8:39, its longest drive by duration this year.

SJSU’s 16-play, 67 yard drive that took 8:09, was the longest drive by a UH opponent this year in duration and number of plays.

Meanwhile, the Spartans 91-yard drive in the fourth quarter that resulted in a touchdown was the longest by distance by a UH opponent this year.

UH is improved to 4-2 at home this year and snapped a two-game home losing skid.

UH is 5-8 during the month of November under head coach Rolovich.

Rolovich moved to 9-9 versus the MW’s West Division.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES