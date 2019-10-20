Post Game Notes: ‘Bows give up 50+ in back-to-back losses, as Air Force rushes for season high 353 yards

Mike Schmidt came off the bench to account for four touchdowns and Air Force beat Hawaii 56-21 on Saturday night.

The Falcons (5-2, 3-1 Mountain West), who had 324 total yards by halftime, scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and seven of 10 overall.

Schmidt, a senior quarterback with just three carries for 28 yards in five career games prior to Saturday, relieved starter Donald Hammond III, who left the game midway through Air Force’s first possession after falling on his right (throwing) shoulder.

Schmidt rushed for 120 yards on 14 carries, including scores of 1, 61 and 18 yards. He also completed 5 of 6 passes for 147 yards, with a 75-yard TD pass to Geraud Sanders, who finished with three receptions for 116 yards.

Timothy Jackson ran for 113 yards and a touchdown and Kadin Remsberg added 91 yards and two scores on the ground for the Falcons.

Cole McDonald threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns on 34-of-52 passing with one interception – which Milton Bugg III returned for a 92-yard pick-6 in the closing minutes.

Jared Smart caught 11 passes for 140 yards for the Rainbow Warriors (4-3, 1-2), who finished with 486 total yards, but committed two turnovers and allowed four sacks.

Air Force held a 28-20 lead at halftime.

The Falcons lead the all-time series against Hawaii, 14-7-1, including 8-5-1 in Honolulu.

THE TAKEAWAY

Air Force: The Falcons rushed for 353 yards and finished with a season-high 522 total yards. They averaged 9.0 yards per play, 6.9 yards per rush and 28.2 yards per completion.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors ranked 12th (last) in turnover margin (minus-2) in the Mountain West and 129th in the nation coming into the weekend. Both of their turnovers Saturday came in the fourth quarter and represented their 10th lost fumble and 11th interception this season.

NEXT UP

Air Force: will host Utah State on Saturday. The Falcons had won three in a row against the Aggies until last year’s 42-32 loss in Logan, Utah.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors visit New Mexico next Saturday. Hawaii has not won in Albuquerque, New Mexico, since the 1987 season and has lost its last six overall meetings against the Lobos.

Post-game Notes



SERIES INFORMATION

The Falcons have won three of the four Mountain West meetings since UH joined the league in 2012.

Air Force regained possession of the Kuter Trophy. UH held it the last three years after a 34-27 double OT victory in Colorado Springs in 2016. This was the first meeting since.

UH has a combined record of 13-16-1 versus the military academies. UH faces Army in its regular-season finale at home on Nov. 30.

STREAKS/TRENDS

UH lost for the first time in four home games this year and for the first time in their last five regular-season home games, dating back to last season.

UH fell for the first time in a game immediately following a loss to a nationally ranked team under Nick Rolovich (3-1). The Warriors lost to 14th-ranked Boise State last week.

UH is tied with Auburn for the longest streak in the country at 137 games without allowing a punt block. Hawai‘i last had a punt blocked by Notre Dame in 2008.

TEAM NOTES

Air Force’s 353 yards rushing are the most UH has allowed this season.

UH allowed 50+ points for the second straight game. The 115 points in back-to-back games is the most UH has given up since the first two games of 2012 (116 points).

Cole McDonald’s 59-yard connection with Melquise Stovall in the second quarter was the longest pass play this season for the Warriors.

Mike Schmidt’s 75-yard connection with Geraud Sanders in the second quarter was the longest play from scrimmage the Warriors have surrendered this season.

Timothy Jackson’s 64 yard-rush was the longest run this season that UH has allowed.

UH scored on its opening possession for the first time this season when Ryan Meskell nailed a 41-yard field goal following a 10-play, 52-yard drive.

UH’s second-quarter scoring drive that resulted in a 27-yard Meskell field goal was its longest this season in terms of plays (15) and duration (7:14).

Head coach Nick Rolovich dropped to 3-8 versus the MW’s Mountain Division.

The Warriors are 2-3 this year and 5-7 in their last 12 national TV games dating back to last season. Prior to 2018, UH was 2-36 in their previous 38 nationally-televised games.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES