Post Game Notes: ‘Bows beat by Arch-Rival Fresno State for sixth consecutive time at Aloha Stadium

Ronnie Rivers scored two third-quarter touchdowns as Fresno State scored 24 consecutive points, Cesar Silva made a 37-yard field as time expired, and the Bulldogs beat Hawaii 41-38 on Saturday night.
Rivers finished with 19 carries for 103 yards. Jorge Reyna was 17-of-27 passing for 188 yards and a score and added 11 carries for 96 yards for Fresno State (4-4, 2-2 Mountain West).
The Bulldogs trailed 24-14 at halftime but scored on each of their first four second-half possessions – including touchdown runs of 44 and 4 yards by Rivers – to take a 14-point lead when Reyna hit Jared Rice for a 26-yard TD with 10:06 left.
Chevan Cordeiro, who replaced starting quarterback Cole McDonald midway through the fourth quarter, connected with Nick Mardner for a 50-yard gain to the 3 and, on the next play, Miles Rees scored on a 3-yard run to trim Hawaii’s deficit to 38-31 with 2:13 remaining. The Rainbow Warriors (5-4, 2-3) recovered the ensuing onside kick and Cordeiro’s 10-yard touchdown run tied it with 65 seconds to play. Reyna had a 17-yard run, hit Rice for gains of 5 and 9 yards and then ran for 11 yards to move the Bulldogs into Hawaii territory. After back-to-back incomplete passes, Rivers ripped off a 13-yard run to the 20 that set up Silva’s winning field goal.
McDonald was 21-of-42 passing for 275 and a touchdown with one interception and added a 6-yard TD run. Cordeiro completed 5 of 9 for 71 yards and had four carries for 33 yards.
Post-game Notes
Fresno State at Hawai‘i
Nov. 2, 2019
Aloha Stadium – Honolulu, HI
SERIES INFORMATION
- Fresno State leads the all-time series 29-22-1 and 15-14 in Honolulu.
- Fresno State has won eight of the last nine meetings, including seven in Mountain West play. UH’s only win that span came in 2016.
- The Bulldogs have won the last six games at Aloha Stadium.
STREAKS/TRENDS
- UH lost for just the second time in 18 instances when leading at the half under Nick Rolovich.
- It was also just the team’s fourth loss in 25 instances when scoring 31+ points under Rolovich. UH is 5-2 in such scenarios this year.
- UH is tied with Auburn for the longest streak in the country at 139 games without allowing a punt block. Hawai‘i last had a punt blocked by Notre Dame in 2008.
TEAM NOTES
- UH was held scoreless in the first quarter for just the second time this year (also at Washington).
- UH’s 24 points in the second quarter was tied for the most in a quarter this season (also at Nevada).
- UH had a season-high 13 penalties for 135 yards.
- UH ran for 209 yards, its second straight game over 200. The last time UH had back-to-back 200 yard games was in 2017.
- UH went 0-3 on fourth-down conversions after entering the game 14-of-20 (70 percent) on the season.
- UH is 3-2 at home this year and have lost two straight.
- UH recovered its first onside kick in two years with a recovered kick with 2:12 left in the game. UH’s last onside recovery came against UNLV in 2017.
- UH is 4-8 during the month of November under head coach Rolovich.
- Rolovich dropped to 8-9 versus the MW’s West Division.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Cole McDonald rushed for a touchdown for the third time in the last four games with a 6-yard score in the second quarter.
- McDonald has thrown for at least one touchdown in 21 of 22 games dating back to last season.
- Miles Reed scored for the fifth time this season on a 3-yd run in the fourth quarter. The sophomore running back finished with 75 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
- Fred Holly III scored his first touchdown of the season and the fifth of his career with a 1-yard plunge that put UH up 14-7 in the second quarter.
- Holly finished with a season-high 84 yards on seven carries.
- Kaimana Padello forced his second fumble this season which was recovered by Darius Mausau and led to a Ryan Meskell field goal in the second quarter.
- Meskell nailed a career-long 50-yard field goal in the second quarter. It was UH’s longest field goal since Rigo Sanchez’ 55-yarder at Michigan in 2016.
- Freshman linebacker Darius Mausau made his first career start and finished with a team-high nine tackles. He also recovered two fumbles – one that led to a UH field goal in the second quarter and the other on an onside kick late in the game.
- Senior defensive lineman Azia Seei made his first career start and finished with one assisted tackle.