Post Game Notes: ‘Bows beat by Arch-Rival Fresno State for sixth consecutive time at Aloha Stadium

Ronnie Rivers scored two third-quarter touchdowns as Fresno State scored 24 consecutive points, Cesar Silva made a 37-yard field as time expired, and the Bulldogs beat Hawaii 41-38 on Saturday night.

Rivers finished with 19 carries for 103 yards. Jorge Reyna was 17-of-27 passing for 188 yards and a score and added 11 carries for 96 yards for Fresno State (4-4, 2-2 Mountain West).

The Bulldogs trailed 24-14 at halftime but scored on each of their first four second-half possessions – including touchdown runs of 44 and 4 yards by Rivers – to take a 14-point lead when Reyna hit Jared Rice for a 26-yard TD with 10:06 left.

Chevan Cordeiro, who replaced starting quarterback Cole McDonald midway through the fourth quarter, connected with Nick Mardner for a 50-yard gain to the 3 and, on the next play, Miles Rees scored on a 3-yard run to trim Hawaii’s deficit to 38-31 with 2:13 remaining. The Rainbow Warriors (5-4, 2-3) recovered the ensuing onside kick and Cordeiro’s 10-yard touchdown run tied it with 65 seconds to play. Reyna had a 17-yard run, hit Rice for gains of 5 and 9 yards and then ran for 11 yards to move the Bulldogs into Hawaii territory. After back-to-back incomplete passes, Rivers ripped off a 13-yard run to the 20 that set up Silva’s winning field goal.

McDonald was 21-of-42 passing for 275 and a touchdown with one interception and added a 6-yard TD run. Cordeiro completed 5 of 9 for 71 yards and had four carries for 33 yards.

Post-game Notes

Fresno State at Hawai‘i

Nov. 2, 2019

Aloha Stadium – Honolulu, HI



SERIES INFORMATION

Fresno State leads the all-time series 29-22-1 and 15-14 in Honolulu.

Fresno State has won eight of the last nine meetings, including seven in Mountain West play. UH’s only win that span came in 2016.

The Bulldogs have won the last six games at Aloha Stadium.

STREAKS/TRENDS

UH lost for just the second time in 18 instances when leading at the half under Nick Rolovich.

It was also just the team’s fourth loss in 25 instances when scoring 31+ points under Rolovich. UH is 5-2 in such scenarios this year.

UH is tied with Auburn for the longest streak in the country at 139 games without allowing a punt block. Hawai‘i last had a punt blocked by Notre Dame in 2008.

TEAM NOTES

UH was held scoreless in the first quarter for just the second time this year (also at Washington).

UH’s 24 points in the second quarter was tied for the most in a quarter this season (also at Nevada).

UH had a season-high 13 penalties for 135 yards.

UH ran for 209 yards, its second straight game over 200. The last time UH had back-to-back 200 yard games was in 2017.

UH went 0-3 on fourth-down conversions after entering the game 14-of-20 (70 percent) on the season.

UH is 3-2 at home this year and have lost two straight.

UH recovered its first onside kick in two years with a recovered kick with 2:12 left in the game. UH’s last onside recovery came against UNLV in 2017.

UH is 4-8 during the month of November under head coach Rolovich.

Rolovich dropped to 8-9 versus the MW’s West Division.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES