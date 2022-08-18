The 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List was released by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame on Thursday morning.

The award is given annually to college football’s most outstanding player of Polynesian ancestry that excels both on and off the field. This year’s watch list is made up of 85 players across 43 different FBS schools.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii players have a rich history with the award. Saint Louis’ Marcus Mariota won the first to ever receive the award. In total, four Polynesian College Football Player of the Year winners have played high school football in Hawaii.

In 2022, nearly 20 players with Hawaii ties made the initial watch list and four of those are from the University of Hawaii. Jonake Panoke, Jonah Kahahawai-Welch, Solo Vaipulu, and Blessman Ta’ala are the four Rainbow Warriors vying for one of the most prestigious honors in Polynesian football.

“The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award has become one of the most competitive and prestigious awards in college football,” said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame chairman, co-Founder and Inductee. “This award has become a source of great pride for Polynesians everywhere.”

The five finalists will be announced on Dec. 1, with the winner being named two weeks later on Dec. 15. The presentation of the award will take place the week of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at the celebration dinner on Jan. 21, 2023. The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year will also be honored during the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 20, 2023.

The full list of players on the watch list is below: