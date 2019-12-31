Polynesian Bowl Showcase set for Jan. 12

The third annual Polynesian Bowl Hawaii Junior and Senior Football Showcase and Combine is set for Jan. 12 at the Kamehameha-Kapālama campus.

The event is open to current juniors and seniors. There will be over 20 college coaches in attendance ranging from the NCAA Division II and III levels, as well as those from the NAIA and junior college ranks.

The event is free, thanks to funding by the Friends of Hawaii Charities. However, the event is limited to 300 spots.

More information, such as where potential participants can sign up, can be found here. Players are encouraged to sign up as expeditiously as possible.