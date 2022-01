After no game was held in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the prestigious Polynesian Bowl is back in Hawaii.

The 2022 edition will he held at Kamehameha’s Kunuiakea Stadium on Saturday, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.

The Polynesian Bowl boasts the nation’s best players, including 25 from Hawaii. The 2022 roster can be found here.