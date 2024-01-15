Practices for the 2024 Polynesian Bowl kicked off on Monday at Kamehameha.

One hundred of the country’s best high school football players converged for one of the nation’s premier all-star games, just a small part of the week’s activities.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In addition to football-related activities, players will also tour Pearl Harbor, the Polynesian Cultural Center, as well as participate in community related events.

The 2024 Polynesian Bowl takes place at 4 p.m. at Kunuiakea Stadium.