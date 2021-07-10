Polynesian Bowl free O’ahu Showcase and Combine returns to Hawai’i

Polynesian Bowl is once again providing a chance for local football players a chance to be seen and improve at the O’ahu Showcase and Combine. 10 free spots were given to each high school team on the island to allow their players the opportunity to work out with some of the best players to come out of Hawai’i and beyond.

Former NFL Pro-Bowler and current Hawai’i resident, Michael Bennett, made an appearance to speak to the athletes about how they can use the character traits developed by playing football can be used off the field to be better prepare them for life. Hawai’i legend and now NFL Hall-of-Famer, Kevin Mawae, would also stop by the camp to speak to the players.

When the student-athletes were not competing in drills, they were being put through a combine to numbers that college recruiters will be interested in, such as their 40-yard-dash time.

Polynesian Bowl will head to Hilo on Sunday to hold the same camp for the Island of Hawai’i.