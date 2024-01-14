Festivities for the 2024 Polynesian Bowl have begun.

The annual high school football All-Star game, which features the best high school seniors in the country, most of which will Polynesian descent, will meet in the islands for a week of fellowship and football.

Twenty-four of Hawaii’s best high school seniors will play in the game, as wells a collection of four- and five-star prospects from the continental United States.

The week culminates with the 2024 Polynesian Bowl, which kicks off at 4 p.m. at Kamehameha’s Kunuiakea Stadium.