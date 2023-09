University of Hawaii wide receiver Pofele Ashlock has earned Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week honors for the second time in a row.

Ashlock caught eight passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Stanford on Saturday, adding to the seven receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown he had in Hawaii’s season-opening loss to Vanderbilt.

Ashlock is the UH freshman to have consecutive 100-yard games to begin his career.