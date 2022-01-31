Playing without three starters, top ranked UH men’s volleyball team suffers second straight loss at Ball State

For the first time since 2019, the top-ranked University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team (4-2) is on a losing streak as the Rainbow Warriors lost a second straight match at number-10 Ball State (5-0) on Monday night.

Playing without starters Jakob Thelle, Guilherme Voss (COVID protocols), and Chaz Galloway (foot injury) for a second straight match battled with the tenth ranked team in the country but didn’t have the firepower to avoid the five set loss.

25-18, 22-25, 25-27, 25-22, and 15-11 were the scores.

In defeat, Dimitrios Mouchlias led the way for the ‘Bows by posting 21-kills and 10 digs.

Angelos Mandilaris had 25 kills for the Cardinals.

According to head coach Charlie Wade prior to the match, the team is hopeful that Thelle and Voss could join the team in Texas when UH takes part in the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin starting on Friday. It is unknown at this time whether or not Galloway would be ready for the weekend.

The Rainbow Warriors will face Fairleigh Dickinson and Queens on Friday before challenging Stanford on Saturday.