From right to left: Taylor Sander and Taylor Crabb (Courtesy AVP).

A pair of beach volleyball players with Hawaii ties captured AVP Gold Series Manhattan Beach Open titles on Sunday in California.

Punahou alumnus Taylor Crabb and his playing partner, Taylor Sander, captured the men’s title.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On the women’s side, Betsi Flint and former UH beach volleyball player Julia Scoles won the women’s title.

Flint and Scoles entered the competition as the top seed, while Crabb and Sander took down the top-seeded team, which included Theo Brunner and Trevor Crabb, Taylor’s older brother.

The competition was able to conclude on Sunday despite Hurricane Hilary affecting Southern California.