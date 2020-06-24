Play Ball: MLB to play 60-game season as spring training starts next week with Opening Day set for late July

After months of anticipation, it is finally time to play ball.
The Major League Baseball Players Association and the league ironed out the final details Tuesday night ahead of a return to play, clearing the way for players report to camp by July 1 and play a 60-game season starting the weekend of July 24.
The two sides reached an agreement on health and safety protocols, three months after spring training was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Games will be held in a regional breakdown (West vs. West, etc.) with 40 intraleague games and 20 interleague games.
On Monday, Major League Baseball planned to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative and possibly unhappy return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the imposed season, players will receive the full prorated share of their salaries — about 37% of their full-season salaries and around $1.5 billion total. The postseason will remain at 10 teams. Players will not receive forgiveness on the $170 million salary advance they received as part of the March agreement and will get no money from the postseason.
