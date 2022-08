HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Little League advanced to the winners bracket of the 2022 Little League World Series with a 12-0 victory over New York’s Massapequa Coast Little League on Friday.

Honolulu improved to 2-0 in 2022 LLWS play, winning both games in five innings via mercy rule.

See the photo gallery below:

Honolulu’s Jaron Lancaster (13) slides into third base with a triple as Massapequa, N.Y., third baseman Michael Clark fields the throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Honolulu’s Esaiah Wong (20) rounds third base on his home run off of Massapequa, N.Y.’s Lucas Mininni (1) during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Honolulu’s Esaiah Wong (20) is greeted by his teammate along the third base line as he heads home on his home run off of Massapequa, N.Y.’s Lucas Mininni during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Honolulu, Hawaii’s Keko Payanal (15) is greeted by teammates after hitting a two-run home run off Massapequa, N.Y.’s Danny Fregara during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Honolulu’s Keko Payanal watches a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against Massapequa, N.Y., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Massapequa, N.Y., manager Roland Clark talks with pitcher Danny Fregara, left, and catcher Ryan Huksloot during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against Honolulu at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Massapequa, N.Y.’s Joey Lionetti delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Honolulu at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Honolulu’s Jaron Lancaster delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against Massapequa, N.Y., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Honolulu’s Jaron Lancaster (13) is greeted by teammates after hitting a solo home run off Massapequa, N.Y.’s Danny Fregara during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Honolulu’s Jaron Lancaster hits a solo home run off Massapequa, N.Y.’s Danny Fregara during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Honolulu’s Jaron Lancaster, right, rounds first after hitting a solo home run off Massapequa, N.Y.’s Danny Fregara (5) during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Honolulu’s Keko Payanal, right, is congratulated by Massapequa, N.Y.’s Joey Lionetti (17) as he rounds first after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Honolulu’s Keko Payanal rounds first after hitting a two-run home run off Massapequa, N.Y.’s Danny Fregara (5) during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Massapequa, N.Y and Honolulu play in a baseball game at Lamade Stadium at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

