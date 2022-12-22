Philadelphia’s Neumann Goretti won the ‘Iolani Classic late Thursday night.

The Saints defeated Mount Saint Joseph of Baltimore 76-72 in double overtime.

It was the first ‘Iolani Classic title for Neumann Goertti, which also competed in the 2009 edition.

Baylor commit Robert Wright was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after scoring a game-high 36 points in the championship game.

Out of the 16 teams, host ‘Iolani had the highest finish among the Hawaii-based teams. The Raiders finished the tournament in eighth place.