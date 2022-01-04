Phil Mickelson’s return to Maui headlines star studded field at this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions

Phil Mickelson looks on before putting on the 18th green during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The Sentry Tournament of Champions will tee-off later this week on Maui, where for the 24th year the event will be held on the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

The final field of competitors was announced recently with 39 PGA Tour winners from the 2021 calendar year.

The four round tournament will run Thursday-Sunday with all four rounds televised on the Golf Channel from 1:00pm-5:00pm HST with additional viewing options available on ESPN+.

The @PGATOUR returns to #Hawaii this week for the @Sentry_TOC. Tourney Executive Director Alex Urban is excited for a star studded field and what that means for raising money for local charities. He also told me more about the unique glass trophy that is made right on #Maui pic.twitter.com/l1xPsXImG3 — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) January 3, 2022

ASSOCIATED PRESS PREVIEW:

SENTRY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Site: Kapalua, Hawaii

Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua. Yardage: 7,596. Par: 73.

Prize money: $8.2 million. Winner’s share: $1.476 million.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Harris English.

FedEx Cup leader: Talor Gooch.

Last tournament: Talor Gooch won the RSM Classic.

Notes:

Phil Mickelson is playing for the first time since 2001. By winning $8 million from the Player Impact Program, he must add one new event to his schedule, and Lefty chose this one.

The 39 players are the most for a winners-only field. There were 42 players at Kapalua last year, but that included PGA Tour winners and anyone who reached the Tour Championship. The one-time change was due to the pandemic-shortened season.

Rory McIlroy is the only eligible player who is skipping the tournament. He starts his new year in Abu Dhabi in two weeks.

Americans have won the Tournament of Champions the last 11 times. That followed a streak of nine years of international winners.

Xander Schauffele’s last official PGA Tour victory was at Kapalua in 2019. He qualified this year by winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

All but four players in the field already have qualified for the Masters. The exceptions are Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Branden Grace and Matt Jones.

Dustin Johnson is not eligible for the winners-only event for just the second time in his career.

Tournament Field: